Mauricio Pochettino Takes Credit for Elevating Three USMNT Players Ahead of 2026 World Cup
U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino backed Max Arfsten, Matt Freese and Alex Freeman as three early examples of player development since taking the job in late 2024.
Part of what likely made Pochettino an attractive hire to replace Gregg Berhalter was his track record in developing talent. The Argentine worked with some of the biggest names in the Premier League during his time with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea including Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Cole Palmer.
This USMNT generation, often considered one of the most talented in the country’s history, has players competing across Europe’s top five leagues. In Pochettino’s mind, three Major League Soccer players he’s worked with directly since taking over have matched the level of those abroad.
“We identified in these guys that there was the potential to improve. When you compare players that were in the last World Cup to Freeman or Max [Arfsten], who started to play with us less than one year ago, now they match the quality of the players in Europe. That is evident. It’s obvious that they’re now at the same level,” Pochettino said to Fox Sports.
MLS Talent Playing Major Role in Pochettino’s USMNT
Pochettino, despite an up-and-down year to begin his USMNT tenure, is riding some momentum after a positive October camp. The USMNT drew with Ecuador and defeated Australia with both performances yielding positive takeaways. Part of that is down to the MLS talent pushing for starting jobs and developing under the manager.
New York City FC’s Freese looks to be the USMNT goalkeeper moving forward since taking over starting duties in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. Former starter, Matt Turner, was not selected for the November camp.
On the wingback side, Columbus Crew’s Arfsten and Orlando City’s Freeman have stood out recently. Both players have been consistently called upon in the wake of Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and PSV Eindhoven’s Sergiño Dest’s injuries.
While Robinson remains out with a knee injury, Dest was called up for November action against Paraguay and Uruguay. Pochettino likely gives both right backs significant minutes this camp as he continues to figure out his best XI.
The Argentine, however, does have to navigate some key absences as he looks to further build momentum heading into the new year.
Notable USMNT Absences From November 2025 Friendlies
Player
Team
Christian Pulisic
AC Milan
Chris Richards
Crystal Palace
Antonee Robinson
Fulham
Malik Tillman
Bayer Leverkusen
Tyler Adams
Bournemouth