Son Heung-min Beats Lionel Messi to Big MLS End of Season Award
LAFC superstar Son Heung-min won the Major League Soccer Goal of the Year award on Monday for his free kick against FC Dallas.
The MLS Goal of the Year has been awarded since 1996, celebrating the best strike from each season. Son is the first LAFC player to win the honor, and he captured it with his first goal in the league.
Son scored a long-range free kick, bending his effort up and over the FC Dallas wall in the sixth minute. It was just his third appearance in MLS after signing in August, and although the game ended in a 1–1 draw, the goal was still a momentous occasion and recognized by fans as the best of the season.
Check out the moment below.
Son Already Making Superstar Impact on LAFC
The Black and Gold smashed the MLS transfer record to bring Son to Los Angeles over the summer, and the South Korean has repaid the faith shown in more ways than one. Providing nine goals and three assists in 10 games is one thing, but he has also formed an electric partnership with Denis Bouanga.
The two have combined for 20 goals since Son’s arrival. Going even further, they linked up on 18 straight goals for LAFC at one point.
Next up is the MLS Cup playoffs. Son has been taken in as yet another sports icon on the west coast, but potentially lifting the league’s biggest trophy would cement his status as one of the biggest stars in the U.S.
Son Beats Out Messi
Lionel Messi, Son’s closest competitor in arguably more ways than one, was another favorite to win the honor.
The Argentine scored following an energetic run from around the halfway line. Messi evaded nearly half of CF Montréal in a 4–1 thrashing of the Canadian side, but fans sided with Son in the end.
MLS Goal of the Year Winners: Full History
- 2025: Son Heung-min - LAFC
- 2024: Luca Orellano - FC Cincinnati
- 2023: Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati
- 2022: Josef Martinez - Atlanta United
- 2021: Rubio Rubin – Real Salt Lake
- 2020: Darlington Nagbe – Columbus Crew
- 2019: Josef Martínez – Atlanta United
- 2018: Zlatan Ibrahimović – LA Galaxy
- 2017: Héctor Villalba – Atlanta United
- 2016: Shkëlzen Gashi – Colorado Rapids
- 2015: Krisztián Németh – Sporting Kansas City
- 2014: Obafemi Martins – Seattle Sounders
- 2013: Camilo Sanvezzo – Vancouver Whitecaps
- 2012: Patrick Ianni – Seattle Sounders
- 2011: Darlington Nagbe – Portland Timbers
- 2010: Marco Pappa – Chicago Fire
- 2009: Landon Donovan – LA Galaxy
- 2008: Will Johnson – Real Salt Lake
- 2007: Cuauhtémoc Blanco – Chicago Fire
- 2006: Brian Ching – Houston Dynamo
- 2005: Dwayne De Rosario – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2004: Dwayne De Rosario – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2003: Damani Ralph – Chicago Fire
- 2002: Carlos Ruiz – LA Galaxy
- 2001: Clint Mathis – MetroStars
- 2000: Marcelo Balboa – Colorado Rapids
- 1999: Marco Etcheverry – D.C. United
- 1998: Brian McBride – Columbus Crew
- 1997: Marco Etcheverry – D.C. United
- 1996: Eric Wynalda – San Jose Clash