Messi Comes Close to Magical Moment: Highlights From Club World Cup Curtain-Raiser
After months of anticipation, the FIFA Club World Cup finally arrived on Saturday, June 14.
Inter Miami rode their luck at times given Al Ahly's threatening pace in behind. If not for a better final touch in certain moments, the Egyptian side could've walked away with all three points. Still, given tempered expectations for what to expect from the opener, it was an exciting game despite no player christening the tournament with a goal.
Javier Mascherano likely had his best halftime team talk yet as Herons coach as they looked the better side in the second 45. But, the increased amount of possession couldn't lead to a breakthrough. Lionel Messi came close multiple times, but the first Club World Cup game in this new era ended goalless. Silly yellow cards for Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez could end up costing the team later as well.
From special player introductions, stunning visuals and highlight goalkeeping plays, here are the standout moments from the Club World Cup curtain-raiser.
Club World Cup Opening Ceremony Sights, Sounds and Refereeing Addition
As is a staple of international tournaments, FIFA put on an opening ceremony featuring French Montana, Swae Lee, Vikina and Richaelio. The performances were unfortunately overshadowed by the pre-match broadcast desk having hot mics leading to an unnecessary backing track. But, the closing aspect of the ceremony with people coming forward to place the 32 club logos into a glowing FIFA sign was a nice touch.
Players were introduced in an NBA-style format with a player coming out and being named individually. Fans are free to discuss whether or not they enjoyed it, but something different nonetheless.
People can debate whether or not the Club World Cup has that big tournament feel to it this summer, but the creativity should earn them some points. The federation will hope sights of empty seats though doesn't continue. There a noticeable amount of blue—Hard Rock Stadium's seat aesthetic— among fans in the crowd. Ticket prices were continuously slashed for the game, but it didn't have the desired effect selling out the game. It certainly wasn't empty nor a startling sight, but as the tournament progresses FIFA will hope for packed stadiums.
Finally, Club World Cup referees are wearing cameras this tournament. Viewers got an in-depth look from referee Alireza Faghani's perspective when awarding Al Ahly a penalty in the first half. This isn't the first time it's been experimented with, but given how well it was received in the opener it could be adopted in other competitions.
Where Did This Oscar Ustari Come From?
Inter Miami's goalkeeper was unbelievable in the first half bailing out his defense multiple times. A shaky Major League Soccer defense was being cut open multiple times by Al Ahly runs, but the Egyptian team's best opportunity came late in the first half when Telasco Segovia conceded a penalty.
Trezeguet stepped up to the spot, and Ustari was not to be beaten. Fans who don't watch Inter Miami regularly in MLS must think this is just another day for the 38-year-old. It wasn't. It was easily Ustari's best half of play all season in any competition. The Herons have conceded 27 goals in 16 games so far in the MLS regular season, the sixth-worst record in the Eastern Conference.
But, if Ustari is going to play this way, perhaps the Herons can do something spectacular and unexpected. The defense still needs to improve, though.
Ustari earned player of the match honors at full time.
Mohamed El-Shenawy Comes up Big at the Other End
It wasn't just Ustari putting on for the goalkeepers union. Al Ahly's Mohamed El-Shenawy came up with major saves in the second half to deny Messi, Fafa Picault and Maximiliano Falcón. The way both keepers were playing, they could've played for another 90 minutes and a goal could've been unlikely.
Lionel Messi Fools Everyone With Free-Kick Attempt
Messi stepped up in the 64th minute looking to curl the ball from a free-kick attempt. Telasco Segovia made it look like he would take it, but everyone in the building and watching around the world knew the Argentine was having a go.
Messi did get it around the wall, but it ended up kissing the outside of the left post before hitting the support beam as the net rippled. The Miami superstar walked away with his hands at the back of his head realizing he just missed, but there was a roar around the stadium as they saw the net move.
Such is the expectation when number 10 steps up for an attempt.