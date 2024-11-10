Mikel Arteta Frustrated as Arsenal Drop More Premier League Points
Arsenal can't buy a win in England right now, outside of the Carabao Cup, and Mikel Arteta's frustration was highlighted at the full-time whistle.
The Gunners drew 1–1 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday heading into the international break with just five wins from its first 11 league games. Gabriel Martinelli put the visitors in front in the second half, but Pedro Neto equalized just 10 minutes later. The game ended honors even, but Arteta's actions on the touchline grabbed fans' attention at the end of the game.
Darting forward in the dying seconds, Arsenal created one final chance which could've resulted in the game winner. William Saliba pops up in the opposition's box and plays a ball across with Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz looking to get on the end of it. Trossard's touch takes it away from Havertz as the ball rolls harmlessly away.
On replay, it looks like Saliba would've been flagged for offside if it went to VAR. But also caught on camera were Trossard with his head in his hands, Havertz getting at the Belgian, Saliba letting out some anger and frustration, but then it cuts to the technical area.
Albert Stuiveberg can't believe what he's just seen, but Arteta spins himself into the ground before slamming it. He quickly gets up and embraces Enzo Maresca, but it's a worrying sign for Arsenal. Fans can debate until the cows come home whether or not this was a must-win game or the title is gone, but the performance was relatively promising overall.
A team previously looking devoid of ideas in recent games created some clear cut chances. The November break should give players more time to recover. Not to mention, this team struggled early last season before taking Manchester City to the final day.