Mikel Arteta Springs Two Surprises With Arsenal Lineup vs. Newcastle
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta caught many off-guard by naming Eberechi Eze in his starting XI against Newcastle United on Sunday while William Saliba dropped to the bench.
The forceful Basque coach can be portrayed as a deeply stubborn figure—and not without reason on occasion—but seemingly gave in to the weight of public opinion by ditching his workmanlike midfield three for the trip north.
The combative if not overly creative trio of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino have been Arteta’s most common midfield this season. The bulky trident was first unveiled against Liverpool last month as Arsenal mustered just one shot on target in their first defeat of the campaign.
They again offered little combined threat in a win over Athletic Club which was decided by two late substitutes before finding themselves installed once more for a sterile opening 45 minutes against Manchester City last weekend.
Arteta fiercely defended his side’s approach in a scratchy 1–1 draw with Pep Guardiola’s side despite scarcely troubling City until stoppage time. Merino was hooked at halftime in that fixture for Eze, who created Gabriel Martinelli’s late equaliser with a deft clipped pass over the top.
The summer recruit from Crystal Palace has only made one Premier League start for Arsenal thus far, operating out wide on the left against Nottingham Forest. However, the creative outlet is set to be given his first run through the middle at St James’ Park as Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka flank centre forward Viktor Gyökeres.
This decision to start Eze is a considerable show of faith from Arteta for a daunting trip to Newcastle’s fearsome home ground and perhaps hints that he may be willing to loosen his grip on the handbrake.
Mikel Arteta Explains William Saliba, Martin Ødegaard Decisions
Cristhian Mosquera has also clearly earned the trust of his manager. The 21-year-old summer signing from Valencia has been thrust into the firing line earlier than many expected following an early season injury to William Saliba. Arsenal’s imperious centre back is fit again but dropped to the bench on Sunday after playing the full 90 minutes of the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Port Vale.
As Arteta explained, there are still lingering concerns regarding the ankle which Saliba damaged less than a month ago. “We have to manage the squad,” the Spanish boss warned.
“These stadiums and these moments make your team. Those challenges make a better team. It’s going to be physical.”
Captain Martin Ødegaard, who is himself recovering from a shoulder injury is “desperate to get on the pitch” after training over the last two days, yet has also had to settle for a spot on the bench.
Arsenal Confirmed Lineup vs. Newcastle
(4-3-3): David Raya; Jurrien Timber, Cristhian Mosquera, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori; Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyökeres, Leandro Trossard.