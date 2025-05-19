Mikel Arteta Provides William Saliba Injury Update After Crucial Newcastle Win
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that William Saliba will undergo a scan to determine the severity of the hamstring injury he sustained against Newcastle United on Sunday.
Declan Rice’s second-half goal proved to be the difference as the Gunners secured a 1–0 victory on home soil to seal their place in next season’s Champions League.
Before Rice struck with a sweeping finish, Arteta opted to withdraw Saliba in favour of Riccardo Calafiori at centre-back for the second half. The Frenchman’s ubiquity suggested an injury, and Arteta confirmed post-match that no chances were taken after Saliba alerted medical staff of a hamstring tweak.
“I think one of the last actions when he was tracking back he felt something in his hamstring so we will need to scan and see how he is,” the Arsenal manager said.
The Gunners’ campaign has been compromised by injuries, with Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel all undergoing hamstring surgeries, while Gabriel Jesus tore his ACL in January. Captain Martin Ødegaard also missed much of the autumn due to an ankle injury. The club will hope that Saliba’s setback doesn’t result in a lengthy spell out, even if the 2024–25 season is drawing to a close.
Arsenal wrap up their campaign away at bottom-of-the-table Southampton on Sunday afternoon after all but securing second spot at the weekend.
If Saliba is preserved for the summer, with the club’s pre-season set to get underway at the start of July, Arteta will likely use Calafiori in partnership with the impressive Jakub Kiwior at St. Mary’s on the final day.
Arsenal are without Jurrien Timber next week due to an ankle issue, and it’s unknown how long the Dutchman will be out for. Timber, who missed much of his debut campaign due to a knee injury, has undergone a minor procedure to fix the problem.