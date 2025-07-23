Milan 0–1 Arsenal: Player Ratings As Gunners Earn Victory in Pre-Season Opener
Arsenal kicked off pre-season with a dominant 1–0 victory over Milan in Singapore courtesy of Bukayo Saka’s second-half strike.
The Gunners made a bright start to proceedings in Asia as their Italian adversaries struggled to play through their press on Massimiliano Allegri’s return to the Milan dugout. Saka was particularly sharp down the right-hand side but Arsenal struggled to work debutant goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano on too many occasions.
The Rossoneri offered glimpses of their counter-attacking threat, chiefly through Rafael Leão, but they seldom applied any significant pressure to David Raya’s goal. Instead it was Arsenal camped in Milan’s final third, producing neat attacking shapes without penetrating the five-man defence in their path.
Arsenal’s first-half frustration turned to jubilation just seven minutes after the restart as they took a deserved lead. Half-time substitute Jakub Kiwior delivered an enticing delivery to the far post and found Saka in the space, with the England international’s scuffed finish bouncing into the far corner for his side’s first goal of pre-season.
The Gunners continued to apply constant pressure to the Milan goal as Mikel Arteta rung the changes. Martín Zubimendi arrived at halftime to replace fellow debutant Christian Nørgaard, while Kepa Arrizabalaga made his first appearance for the club after the break, too. 15-year-olds Marli Salmon and Max Dowman were also introduced with 25 minutes remaining as Arsenal sought a second.
Mikel Merino, Arsenal’s surprise goalscoring machine last season, almost grabbed their second, with Milan goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani producing an excellent save to parry the Spaniard’s header. Leandro Trossard also stung the youngster’s palms with a swerving long-range effort from range in the closing ten minutes.
A few more efforts came close to breaching Torriani’s goal but Arsenal were ultimately unable to add some gloss to the scoreline. Despite victory for the Gunners, the match concluded with a penalty shootout, which Milan won 6–5.
Milan Player Ratings (3-5-2)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Pietro Terracciano
6.4
CB: Fikayo Tomori
6.6
CB: Malick Thiaw
6.4
CB: Strahinja Pavlović
7.7
RWB: Alexis Saelemaekers
6.7
CM: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
6.0
CM: Samuele Ricci
6.1
CM: Yunus Musah
6.5
LWB: Davide Bartesaghi
6.8
ST: Christian Pulisic
6.1
ST: Rafael Leão
6.4
SUB: Samuel Chukwueze (46’ for Saelemaekers)
5.8
SUB: Matteo Gabbia (46’ for Tomori)
6.2
SUB: Noah Okafor (46’ for Pulisic)
5.6
SUB: Lorenzo Torriani (65’ for P. Terracciano)
8.8
SUB: Filippo Terracciano (65’ for Thiaw)
6.0
SUB: Christian Comotto (65’ for Ricci)
N/A
SUB: Warren Bondo (65’ for Loftus-Cheek)
6.0
SUB: Vittorio Magni (79’ for Bartesaghi)
N/A
SUB: Mattia Liberali (79’ for Musah)
6.0
SUB: Matteo Duțu (79’ for Pavlović)
6.9
SUB: Lorenzo Colombo (79’ for Leão)
6.0
Subs not used: Matteo Pittarella.
Arsenal Player Ratings (4-3-3)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: David Raya
5.9
RB: Ben White
7.3
CB: William Saliba
7.2
CB: Riccardo Calafiori
7.7
LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko
6.8
CM: Ethan Nwaneri
6.8
CM: Christian Nørgaard
6.7
CM: Declan Rice
6.9
RW: Bukayo Saka
8.1
ST: Kai Havertz
7.0
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
6.9
SUB: Kepa Arrizabalaga (46’ for Raya)
7.7
SUB: Myles Lewis-Skelly (46’ for Zinchenko)
6.6
SUB: Martín Zubimendi (46’ for Nørgaard)
7.1
SUB: Martin Ødegaard (46’ for Nwaneri)
7.0
SUB: Leandro Trossard (46’ for Martinelli)
6.9
SUB: Jakub Kiwior (46’ for Calafiori)
7.4
SUB: Max Dowman (66’ for Saka)
N/A
SUB: Josh Nichols (66’ for White)
6.6
SUB: Marli Salmon (66’ for Saliba)
N/A
SUB: Mikel Merino (66’ for Rice)
6.6
SUB: Reiss Nelson (79’ for Havertz)
6.4
Subs not used: Tommy Setford (GK), Alexei Rojas (GK), Louie Copley, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ismeal Kabia, Andre Harriman-Annous.