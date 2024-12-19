MLS 2025 General Allocation Money: Full Breakdown by Clubs
Major League Soccer revealed the full list of General Allocation Money available for each club in 2025.
General Allocation Money, or GAM, is used in addition to teams' salary budgets, the six prime roster spots which allow for unlimited spending, the four U22 Initiative Spots and the three Designated Player slots.
Teams are given an initial allotment of $2.93 million GAM for 2025, though there are additional ways to earn more per MLS:
- Up to $3 million from eligible transfer revenue converted to GAM
- Via trade with another MLS club.
- Qualifying for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
- Failing to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
- The 2024 third Designated Player charge distribution.
- Having a player selected in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft.
One additional caveat before revealing the full breakdown: San Diego FC received an additional $2.765 million as they're an expansion club debuting this season.
Here's the full GAM breakdown in MLS for 2025:
- Atlanta United: $6,503,478
- Austin FC: $3,162,071
- Chicago Fire FC: $2,931,721
- FC Cincinnati: $4,225,000
- Columbus Crew: $3,173,205
- Charlotte FC: $2,976,404
- Colorado Rapids: $3,980,215
- D.C. United: $3,383,240
- FC Dallas: $4,482,846
- Houston Dynamo FC: $2,063,538
- Los Angeles Football Club: $3,770,022
- LA Galaxy: $2,416,000
- Inter Miami CF: $3,300,159
- Minnesota United FC: $4,547,572
- CF Montréal: $2,948,106
- New England Revolution: $5,585,931
- Nashville SC: $2,512,683
- New York City FC: $3,285,135
- New York Red Bulls: $3,879,130
- Orlando City SC: $3,990,312
- Philadelphia Union: $4,220,769
- Portland Timbers: $2,767,783
- Real Salt Lake: $4,133,765
- San Diego FC: $5,095,000
- Seattle Sounders FC: $4,215,203
- San Jose Earthquakes: $3,550,810
- St. Louis CITY SC: $5,306,579
- Sporting Kansas City: $3,390,955
- Toronto FC: $3,318,648
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC: $3,658,458
"Clubs can also receive up to an additional $2 million in 2025 GAM along with a fourth U22 Initiative Roster Spot if they select the U22 Initiative Roster Construction Path. Roster Construction Path decisions must be submitted to MLS prior to the 2025 Roster Compliance Date and only after that date will a club receive the additional 2025 GAM," per Major League Soccer.