MLS All-Star Game Winners by Year: Complete History
The MLS All-Star Game is the midseason event of the Major League Soccer each year as the league and fans celebrate the best performing players from the first half. Much like other major North American sports, the MLS All-Star Game isn’t just a one-off match featuring other events throughout the week at a host location in the U.S.
This year, Austin FC hosts the MLS All-Star Game and Skills Challenge at Q2 Stadium in Texas. the best of the best from MLS, except Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, will take on Liga MX All-Stars for the second year running and the fourth time in the last five events.
Despite being a staple each summer, the MLS All-Star Game has undergone multiple changes throughout its history. What originally was booked as an East vs. West showdown, similar to the NBA, has undergone evolutions to feature a league squad taking on an outside opponent. And even that latter part has changed multiple times.
MLS All-Stars have played everyone from the U.S. men's national team to Premier League outfits like Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and other major European sides like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Though, including this year and last, MLS will play Liga MX All-Stars in a continental rivalry match.
Here’s a complete history of the MLS All-Star Game winners.
MLS All-Star Game Full List of Winners
Year
Winner
Final Score
Loser
1996
MLS East
3–2
MLS West
1997
MLS East
5–4
MLS West
1998
MLS USA
6–1
MLS World
1999
MLS West
6–4
MLS East
2000
MLS East
9–4
MLS West
2001*
MLS West
6–6
MLS East
2002
MLS All-Stars
3–2
United States
2003
MLS All-Stars
3–1
Chivas Guadalajara
2004
MLS East
3–2
MLS West
2005
MLS All-Stars
4–1
Fulham
2006
MLS All-Stars
1–0
Chelsea
2007
MLS All-Stars
2–0
Celtic
2008
MLS All-Stars
3–2
West Ham United
2009
Everton
1–1 (4–3 penalties)
MLS All-Stars
2010
Manchester United
5–2
MLS All-Stars
2011
Manchester United
4–0
MLS All-Stars
2012
MLS All-Stars
3–2
Chelsea
2013
Roma
3–1
MLS All-Stars
2014
MLS All-Stars
2–1
Bayern Munich
2015
MLS All-Stars
2–1
Tottenham Hotspur
2016
Arsenal
2–1
MLS All-Stars
2017
Real Madrid
1–1 (4–2 penalties)
MLS All-Stars
2018
Juventus
1–1 (5–3 penalties)
MLS All-Stars
2019
Atlético Madrid
3–0
MLS All-Stars
2020**
N/A
N/A
N/A
2021
MLS All-Stars
1–1 (3–2 penalties)
Liga MX All-Stars
2022
MLS All-Stars
2–1
Liga MX All-Stars
2023
Arsenal
5–0
MLS All-Stars
2024
Liga MX All-Stars
4–1
MLS All-Stars
*2001 is the only time an MLS All-Star Game finished in a draw
**2020 All-Star Game was not held amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Largest Margin of Victory in an MLS All-Star Game
The largest margin of victory in an MLS All-Star Game is five goals. The mark was hit twice, first in 2000 and later in 2023. The first time it happened MLS still featured the East vs. West format as 13 goals were scored between the two sides. The MLS East team defeated MLS West 9–4 in Columbus.
Fast-forward 23 years, the second time around was more embarrassing for the league. As part of Arsenal's pre-season tour, the Gunners dismantled the MLS All-Stars 5–0 at Audi Field in the nation’s capital.
The first game stands as the most goals scored in any All-Star Game, while Arsenal’s triumph represents just the third time in the game’s history that any MLS side was held scoreless.