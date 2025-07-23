SI

MLS All-Star Game Winners by Year: Complete History

The MLS All-Star Game has gone through multiple iterations since debuting in 1996.

The All-Star Game has been a staple of Major League Soccer since 1996.
The MLS All-Star Game is the midseason event of the Major League Soccer each year as the league and fans celebrate the best performing players from the first half. Much like other major North American sports, the MLS All-Star Game isn’t just a one-off match featuring other events throughout the week at a host location in the U.S.

This year, Austin FC hosts the MLS All-Star Game and Skills Challenge at Q2 Stadium in Texas. the best of the best from MLS, except Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, will take on Liga MX All-Stars for the second year running and the fourth time in the last five events.

Despite being a staple each summer, the MLS All-Star Game has undergone multiple changes throughout its history. What originally was booked as an East vs. West showdown, similar to the NBA, has undergone evolutions to feature a league squad taking on an outside opponent. And even that latter part has changed multiple times.

MLS All-Stars have played everyone from the U.S. men's national team to Premier League outfits like Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and other major European sides like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Though, including this year and last, MLS will play Liga MX All-Stars in a continental rivalry match.

Here’s a complete history of the MLS All-Star Game winners.

MLS All-Star Game Full List of Winners

Year

Winner

Final Score

Loser

1996

MLS East

3–2

MLS West

1997

MLS East

5–4

MLS West

1998

MLS USA

6–1

MLS World

1999

MLS West

6–4

MLS East

2000

MLS East

9–4

MLS West

2001*

MLS West

6–6

MLS East

2002

MLS All-Stars

3–2

United States

2003

MLS All-Stars

3–1

Chivas Guadalajara

2004

MLS East

3–2

MLS West

2005

MLS All-Stars

4–1

Fulham

2006

MLS All-Stars

1–0

Chelsea

2007

MLS All-Stars

2–0

Celtic

2008

MLS All-Stars

3–2

West Ham United

2009

Everton

1–1 (4–3 penalties)

MLS All-Stars

2010

Manchester United

5–2

MLS All-Stars

2011

Manchester United

4–0

MLS All-Stars

2012

MLS All-Stars

3–2

Chelsea

2013

Roma

3–1

MLS All-Stars

2014

MLS All-Stars

2–1

Bayern Munich

2015

MLS All-Stars

2–1

Tottenham Hotspur

2016

Arsenal

2–1

MLS All-Stars

2017

Real Madrid

1–1 (4–2 penalties)

MLS All-Stars

2018

Juventus

1–1 (5–3 penalties)

MLS All-Stars

2019

Atlético Madrid

3–0

MLS All-Stars

2020**

N/A

N/A

N/A

2021

MLS All-Stars

1–1 (3–2 penalties)

Liga MX All-Stars

2022

MLS All-Stars

2–1

Liga MX All-Stars

2023

Arsenal

5–0

MLS All-Stars

2024

Liga MX All-Stars

4–1

MLS All-Stars

*2001 is the only time an MLS All-Star Game finished in a draw
**2020 All-Star Game was not held amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Largest Margin of Victory in an MLS All-Star Game

The largest margin of victory in an MLS All-Star Game is five goals. The mark was hit twice, first in 2000 and later in 2023. The first time it happened MLS still featured the East vs. West format as 13 goals were scored between the two sides. The MLS East team defeated MLS West 9–4 in Columbus.

Fast-forward 23 years, the second time around was more embarrassing for the league. As part of Arsenal's pre-season tour, the Gunners dismantled the MLS All-Stars 5–0 at Audi Field in the nation’s capital.

The first game stands as the most goals scored in any All-Star Game, while Arsenal’s triumph represents just the third time in the game’s history that any MLS side was held scoreless.

Published
