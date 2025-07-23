Lionel Messi Removed From 2025 MLS All-Star Game Roster
Just seven hours ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer All-Star Game, Lionel Messi has been removed from the final roster in a major blow to interest and intrigue.
Question marks about Messi’s inclusion started to come up amid concerns after he wasn’t included in training photos, nor present at the All-Star Skills Challenge.
Messi was first included in the initial roster announcement on June 25 alongside Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba. MLS released an updated version the day of the game with both Messi and Alba excluded. A major blow given the league’s reigning MVP, and certainly a favorite for this season’s award, won’t represent the league against rival Liga MX.
Javier Mascherano spoke out against his two players having to play a friendly given their packed match calendar in the wake of the FIFA Club World Cup. An exact reason for Messi and Alba’s absences have yet to be announced.
Messi and Alba could be subject to suspension if they don’t have a documented injury. If the ruling does come down, they both could miss an important game against FC Cincinnati on the weekend. Former LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimović was suspended in 2018 after skipping the showcase game, a decision he later called “ridiculous.”
The 2025 MLS All-Star game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET with the Liga MX All-Stars taking on the best of the division that have shown up. The game is free to watch on Apple TV.
Sports Illustrated has reached out to MLS for a comment.
Final 2025 MLS All-Star Game Roster
Goalkeepers
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
- Brad Stuver - Austin FC
- Yohei Takaoka - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Defenders
- Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew
- Guilherme Biro - Austin FC
- Tristan Blackmon - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Michael Boxall - Minnesota United FC
- Alex Freeman - Orlando City SC
- Jakob Glesnes - Philadelphia Union
- Andy Najar - Nashville SC
- Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
- Kai Wagner - Philadelphia Union
Midfielders
- Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Cristian Espinoza - San Jose Earthquakes
- Evander - FC Cincinnati
- Carles Gil - New England Revolution
- Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
- Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC
- Jeppe Tverskov - San Diego FC
- Obed Vargas - Seattle Sounders FC
- Philip Zinckernagel - Chicago Fire FC
Forwards
- Tai Baribo - Philadelphia Union
- Denis Bouanga - LAFC
- Anders Dreyer - San Diego FC
- Chucky Lozano - San Diego FC
- Marco Pašalić - Orlando City SC
- Diego Rossi - Columbus Crew
- Sam Surridge - Nashville SC
- Brian White - Vancouver Whitecaps FC