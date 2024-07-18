SI

MLS's Cavan Sullivan Becomes Youngest to Play in Major North American Sports League

Patrick Andres

Cavan Sullivan during a game between the Philadelphia Union II and New England Revolution II on July 6, 2024.
Cavan Sullivan during a game between the Philadelphia Union II and New England Revolution II on July 6, 2024. / Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

At the age of 14, most American children are busy navigating the everyday travails of middle or high school.

Cavan Sullivan, on the other hand, is busy playing as a midfielder for the Philadelphia Union.

Sullivan was subbed into the Union's 5–1 victory over the New England Revolution in the 85th minute Wednesday, becoming the youngest player in any major North American sports league ever.

He broke a record previously held by D.C. United midfielder Freddy Adu, who debuted in 2004 at 14. The younger player ever to play professional soccer is believed to be Eric Goldpower Marshall, who played for Gar'ou in Liberia in 2021 at the age of 10.

Sullivan took a shot in stoppage time that was saved. His older brother, midfielder Quinn Sullivan, also played in the game—scoring in the 84th minute.

"Big congrats to Cavan Sullivan for his record breaking debut today. That's a hard record to break and the kid did it. Well done and good luck my man," Adu wrote on social media.

Per the terms of the contract Sullivan signed with Philadelphia in May, he will move to Manchester City after he turns 18 in 2027.

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/Soccer