MLS's Cavan Sullivan Becomes Youngest to Play in Major North American Sports League
At the age of 14, most American children are busy navigating the everyday travails of middle or high school.
Cavan Sullivan, on the other hand, is busy playing as a midfielder for the Philadelphia Union.
Sullivan was subbed into the Union's 5–1 victory over the New England Revolution in the 85th minute Wednesday, becoming the youngest player in any major North American sports league ever.
He broke a record previously held by D.C. United midfielder Freddy Adu, who debuted in 2004 at 14. The younger player ever to play professional soccer is believed to be Eric Goldpower Marshall, who played for Gar'ou in Liberia in 2021 at the age of 10.
Sullivan took a shot in stoppage time that was saved. His older brother, midfielder Quinn Sullivan, also played in the game—scoring in the 84th minute.
"Big congrats to Cavan Sullivan for his record breaking debut today. That's a hard record to break and the kid did it. Well done and good luck my man," Adu wrote on social media.
Per the terms of the contract Sullivan signed with Philadelphia in May, he will move to Manchester City after he turns 18 in 2027.