Former MLS Coach of the Year Close to Becoming New Celtic Manager—Report
Wilfried Nancy is reportedly in advanced talks over becoming the new Celtic manager following a successful period in Major League Soccer.
The 2024 MLS Coach of the Year winner could join Celtic as early as next week, per Sky Sports. Negotiations with the manager and his proposed backroom staff are seemingly near the finish line. The Scottish side will have to agree to a fee with Columbus Crew to secure Nancy.
Nancy and Columbus Crew were eliminated in round one of the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs by FC Cincinnati, with a heartbreaking late goal in the third game of the series potentially serving as the last time the 48-year-old boss will be seen in the Crew’s technical area.
Celtic have been without a permanent manager since former Liverpool boss Brendan Rogers resigned in late October. Martin O’Neill has served as the team’s interim boss ever since and is expected to be in charge for Celtic’s next two games.
The Hoops are currently four points back in the Scottish Premiership with a game in hand, but they’ve struggled massively in Europe this term. Through four Europa League games, Celtic are currently in the elimination zone of the league phase with four points.
The hope is that Nancy can help the club correct course this season and lead Celtic to silverware as he’s done in Ohio.
Wilfried Nancy’s Successful Run With Columbus Crew
Columbus Crew have been one of the best teams in MLS ever since Nancy’s arrival ahead of the 2023 season.
Following a strong spell with CF Montréal that resulted in a Canadian Championship, Nancy joined Columbus and guided them to MLS Cup glory, defeating LAFC in the final to tie a bow on a dream debut season with the club.
The following year, Nancy and Columbus dispatched two of Liga MX’s strongest teams, Tigres and Monterrey, on the road to the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final. Although continental glory wasn’t to be, Nancy’s Crew became the first MLS team in competition history to eliminate two Mexican clubs without losing a second leg on opposition soil.
Columbus went on to win the Leagues Cup that season before Nancy was named MLS Coach of the Year.
A move to European soccer appeared to be just a matter of time and Celtic have come knocking to give Nancy an opportunity with one of the most iconic teams in the United Kingdom.