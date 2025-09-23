MLS Cup Playoff Superlatives: Most Likely to Win, Disappoint, Surprise
The 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are quickly approaching, and several teams have already clinched their spots in the postseason.
For some teams, the end of the season brings the Supporters’ Shield race, while others are fighting for a top-four spot and home advantage in the first-round best-of-three series in the playoffs. Although most spots are likely accounted for, a few teams also find themselves chasing the final few playoff spots.
But, if the playoffs started today, how would things unfold?
Sports Illustrated examines the playoff picture if it started today and picks superlatives in each conference with the favorites to win, most likely to fall short and teams that could turn some heads.
MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs if They Started Today
- Philadelphia Union (1) vs. Wild Card Winner
- FC Cincinnati (2) vs. Nashville SC (7)
- Charlotte FC (3) vs. Orlando City (6)
- New York City FC (4) vs. Inter Miami (5)
- Wild Card: Columbus Crew (8) vs. Chicago Fire (9)
Most Likely to Win: FC Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati may have cooled down, but with Evander in the MLS MVP conversation and the attacking prowess of Kévin Denkey and Brenner, they should be the favorites in nearly every matchup.
They’re a balanced team and made the Eastern Conference final in 2023, when Brenner was last on the roster. Expect head coach Pat Noonan’s team to heat up at the right time and be a real MLS Cup contender throughout the postseason.
Most Likely to Disappoint: Philadelphia Union
It would be easy to pick Inter Miami in this spot, but we’re going with the Philadelphia Union. They have a balanced and well-built roster, but have never been able to get it done in the MLS Cup Playoffs.
At this point, even with a new man on the touchline in Bradley Carnell, they still face the long history of playoff disappointment, regardless of how good this season has been. A recent 7–0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps and losing in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals to Nashville SC doesn't produce much confidence either.
Most Likely to Surprise: Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC tied the MLS record for the longest regular-season win streak with nine straight victories, moving up the Eastern Conference standings through the end of the summer. While they fell on Matchday 35 to New York City FC, the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Idan Toklomati, and others are the base of a team that could push towards MLS Cup.
MLS Western Conference Playoffs if They Started Today
- San Diego FC (1) vs. Wild Card Winner
- Vancouver Whitecaps (2) vs. Portland Timbers (7)
- Minnesota United (3) vs. Austin FC (6)
- LAFC (4) vs. Seattle Sounders (5)
- Wild Card: Colorado Rapids (8) vs. FC Dallas (9)
Most Likely to Win: Vancouver Whitecaps
Vancouver sit atop the Western Conference on points-per-game after Matchday 35, following a 2–0 win over Sporting Kansas City, which followed their 7–0 victory over the Supporters’ Shield-leading Philadelphia Union.
The Whitecaps’ star power and depth could push them to an MLS Cup, as they look to be well set for the two-month grind of the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Thomas Müller has scored four goals in three matches, and Brian White has 14 goals this season, yet the two have not played together much due to White’s injury. At the same time, the club also looks poised to welcome back captain DP midfielder Ryan Gauld, who has been sidelined since March through injury.
Even without those stars, the Whitecaps have found success with depth this season, and have already proven they can win knockout games, having advanced to the Concacaf Champions Cup final and Canadian Championship final.
Most Likely to Disappoint: San Diego FC
San Diego FC have made history all season long and tied LAFC’s 2018 record for the best-ever MLS expansion season, hitting 57 points with a 1–1 draw against Atlanta United. However, as much as the partnership of Anders Dreyer and Hirving “Chucky” Lozano has been among the best in MLS, they have struggled against some of the other contending teams.
Dreyer will be a frontrunner to win MLS MVP come the end of the season, but even with his 15 goals and 18 assists, it might not be enough to lift San Diego to an MLS Cup. If the club had retained Milan Iloski, or added a proven striker in the summer transfer window, things could have been different.
Most Likely to Surprise: LAFC
Depending on how the rest of the season unfolds, it may not be a surprise to see LAFC emerge as Western Conference champions. At this point, though, they sit fourth in the conference and would still qualify as a shock to get to MLS Cup, considering the strengths of Vancouver and San Diego through the campaign.
However, they have shown immense form since adding Son Heung-min, as the South Korean has bagged six goals and three assists in his first seven games. At the same time, the partnership he has formed with Denis Bouanga has brought the Gabon international to six goals in that time as well.
They’re a stacked team with two superstars up top. MLS Cup might just be the expectation at this point, at least inside their locker room.