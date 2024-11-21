MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals Predictions
MLS Cup playoffs action resumes this weekend with the conference semifinals taking place as just eight teams remain in the postseason.
We've already seen MLS Cup favorites Inter Miami, FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew falter in the postseason in Round One, leaving the Eastern Conference bracket wide open for NYCFC, New York Red Bulls, Atlanta United and Orlando City.
Watch MLS Season Pass on Apple TV by subscribing here
On the West Coast, LA Galaxy met expectations with a convincing sweep of Colorado Rapids. The Galaxy's El Tráfico rivals LAFC took down Vancouver Whitecaps in three games to keeps its MLS Cup dreams alive. Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders prevailed in their matchups to give themselves a chance in the postseason.
Here's how the conference semifinals could shakeup with MLS Cup on the horizon in early December.
1. Orlando City vs. Atlanta United (Nov. 24, 2024)
Atlanta and Orlando have had memorable bouts during the regular season, but this weekend marks the first time the two sides will do battle in the postseason.
Not many expected Atlanta to avoid a sweep against Inter Miami, let alone win the series against Lionel Messi's team. The Lions are no slouches, either, but who's to say Atlanta can't continue its magical run to the Eastern Conference final?
Prediction: Orlando City 1–2 Atlanta United
2. NYCFC vs. New York Red Bulls (Nov. 23, 2024)
The first-ever MLS Cup playoff edition of the Hudson River Derby between NYCFC and New York Red Bulls is on the cards this weekend at Citi Field.
This is just about the most evenly-matched conference semifinal clash with both teams having plenty of talent in the final third. The Blues get the slight advantage here playing at home but this one could really go either way.
Prediction: NYCFC 3–2 New York Red Bulls
3. LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders (Nov. 23, 2024)
LAFC has had Seattle's number over the last few seasons, winning six straight matches against the Sounders across all competitions. Anything can happen in the postseason, but all signs point to a comprehensive LAFC win at home to reach the Western Conference final.
Prediction: LAFC 3–1 Seattle Sounders
4. LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United (Nov. 24, 2024)
Minnesota will look to play spoilers at Dignity Health Sports Park against the Galaxy after knocking off Real Salt Lake in Round One. There's no question about the Galaxy's ability to score goals but more-so about its ability to defend when it matters most.
The Galaxy should just about come out on top against the Loons thanks to its star-studded attack making up for its subpar defense.
Prediction: LA Galaxy 3–2 Minnesota United