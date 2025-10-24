MLS Cup Playoffs: Predicting Every Eastern Conference Round One Series
It’s finally time. The 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs begin on Friday night and are set to be one of the most intriguing in the league’s 30-year history, with superstars like never before, key retirements on the horizon and incredible parity.
With the Wild Card rounds all wrapped up with Chicago Fire FC and the Portland Timbers advancing, the entire 16-team bracket is locked in for the path towards MLS Cup on Dec. 6, where the highest remaining seed will host it.
The MLS Cup Playoffs begin with the first round best-of-three series, with Games 1 and 3 hosted by the higher-seeded team. The following rounds of the Conference semifinals, Conference Finals and MLS Cup are all one-game rounds.
Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts round one of the postseason will go in the Eastern Conference.
Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire FC (No. 1 vs. No. 8)
The Philadelphia Union weren’t expected to have such success this season as they went through their first year with head coach Bradley Carnell after parting ways with Jim Curtin, who had spent a decade on the Union sideline. Yet, it went perfectly, and Carnell’s Union secured their second Supporters’ Shield in club history, with depth and team cohesion at its core.
The Union will have star goalkeeper Andre Blake available for the postseason, and have an outstanding defense in front of him, headlined by MLS Defender of the Year finalists, Kai Wagner and Jakob Glesnes. Meanwhile, they also have a potent striker in Tai Baribo and a supporting attack force that scores by committee.
Chicago, meanwhile, have significant momentum following a 3–1 Wild Card win over Orlando City SC, and should have confidence that the attacking combination of Hugo Cuypers, Philip Zinckernagel and Jonathan Bamba can lead them to winning at least one game.
Prediction: Philadelphia Union advances in Game 3
Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC (No. 4 vs. No. 5)
It came down to Decision Day to see which of these teams would crack the top four to secure home advantage, and it was Charlotte, despite falling to NYCFC in September—a loss which snapped their MLS-record nine-match win streak.
NYCFC have plenty of confidence in striker Alonso Martínez and his 17 goals this season, as well as the Designated Player midfielder addition this summer of Nicolas Fernández Mercau, who has elevated the creation alongside veteran Maxi Moralez.
They should be able to control Game 1 of the series with those attacking difference makers, combined with U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper Matt Freese between the sticks. However, the last two games could be a challenge.
For Charlotte, they might need to make a comeback after Game 1 as Wilfried Zaha will miss the series opener due to a Decision Day red card. Still, head coach Dean Smith’s group has shown they can win in adversity, and the Bank of America Stadium atmosphere is not to be scoffed at.
Prediction: New York City FC advances in Game 3
Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC (No. 3 vs. No. 6)
Sorry, Nashville SC—you got the best No. 3 seed in the history of MLS. While Nashville SC has plenty of quality in the attacking duo of Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, competing with the trophy-hungry likes of Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez will be a challenge.
Miami are looking to avoid falling in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season, and have the added drive to ensure Busquets and Alba can lift another trophy before retiring at the end of the season. At the same time, Messi can relax knowing his future is settled with a new contract, potentially allowing him to play more at ease, even after he scored 29 goals and 19 assists in one of the best-ever seasons for an MLS player.
Head coach Javier Mascherano’s Herons have their faults, mainly defensive issues, and Nashville could take advantage, but winning two games against Messi’s Miami after losing 5–2 on Decision Day stands as a tall task.
Prediction: Inter Miami advances in Game 2
FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew (No. 2 vs. No. 7)
We’ve seen a Hell is Real Derby in the playoffs before; it was the Eastern Conference final in 2023. But this year, we’re getting a best-of-three series featuring one of the fiercest rivalries in all of MLS. Does it get much better?
FC Cincinnati have a significant advantage in this one. Evander ended the year with 18 goals and 15 assists, and Kévin Denkey has been potent in the attack, and still seems like he has more to give. At the same time, they have Miles Robinson holding down the back and a capable goalkeeper in Roman Celentano.
Head coach Pat Noonan’s side comes up against a Columbus team that is sputtering for form and will be missing Wessam Abou-Ali, their marquee summer striker signing. As much as a three-game series would be epic, this should be reasonably straightforward for Cincinnati.