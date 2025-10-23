Inter Miami Announce Lionel Messi Long-Term Contract Renewal
Inter Miami signed Lionel Messi to a new contract extending his stay in Major League Soccer into 2028.
Miami posted a video with the simple caption ‘HE’S HOME’, with Messi sitting at a desk and inking his name on a new contract.
The camera then pulls back to reveal the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner sitting in the construction site that is Miami Freedom Park, the club’s brand new stadium set to be completed in time for the start of the 2026 MLS season.
Messi’s existing contract is expiring at the end of 2025, but it was revealed in recent days that the “final details” of the new contract were being finalized. Assuming he stays for the full length, the ex-Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar will be 41 by the time it ends in three years.
Messi in MLS
Following his move to Florida midway through the 2023 season, Messi has scored 71 goals in 82 appearances, including 50 in 53 in MLS alone. In the 2025 regular season, Messi netted 29 times in only 28 matches and landed the league’s Golden Boot for the first time.
Since the Argentine icon arrived, Miami have won the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. But the MLS Cup remains elusive, knocked out in round one of the play-offs last year. After placing third in the Eastern Conference in 2025, Miami have qualified for round one again, and will face Nashville SC over three games, starting from Oct. 24.
Miami Freedom Park
Aside from the Messi renewal, fans have every reason to get excited about the progress of Miami Freedom Park, situated close to the airport.
The club explain: “Miami Freedom Park will become a recreation destination that all Miamians can enjoy, providing 58 acres of public parks and green space, a tech hub, restaurants and shops, soccer fields for the community, a 25,000 stadium for Inter Miami, and many more features.
“Miami Freedom Park will deliver an array of benefits to the community unlike any other sports-related development in our city. It will pay fair market value rent, as well as living wages for all onsite employees. Miami Freedom Park will contribute more than $40 million in annual tax revenue to the City of Miami, Miami-Dade County, State of Florida and Miami-Dade County Public Schools, and will create 15,000 direct and indirect jobs.”
It is fully funded through private investment, taking no public money.