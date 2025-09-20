SI

MLS Cup Playoffs: Who’s in and Which Teams Can Clinch on Matchday 35?

The 2025 MLS regular season has less than a month left to play.

Ben Steiner

MLS Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge will hope to help Nashville SC secure an MLS Cup Playoff spot this weekend.
MLS Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge will hope to help Nashville SC secure an MLS Cup Playoff spot this weekend. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are fast approaching, with Decision Day looming on Oct. 18.

With less than a month to go, teams have between four and seven games remaining, with some clubs having to tackle condensed schedules due to rescheduled matches from other weeks in the season down the final stretch. 

That hasn’t stopped several teams from already clinching their playoff spots though, and more could join as Matchday 35 takes center stage with 13 matches on Sept. 20 and two games on Sept. 21. 

The top nine teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs, with the No. 8 seed playing the No. 9 in a one-match Wild Card knockout game. The winner of that match goes on to face the No. 1 seed in the first-round best-of-three series, while the rest of the bracket fills out on seeding. 

Which Eastern Conference Teams Already Clinched MLS Cup Playoff Spot?

Idan Toklomati
Idan Toklomati scored a hat-trick vs. Inter Miami to clinch Charlotte FC's playoff spot last weekend. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

1. Philadelphia Union (57 points, 4 games remaining)—The Union fell 7–0 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC last weekend, but remain atop the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield table with 57 points. 

2. FC Cincinnati (55 points, 4 games remaining)FC Cincinnati clinched the playoff spot last weekend with a 2–1 win over Nashville SC, thanks to a 90+8 minute winner from MLS MVP contender Evander. 

3. Charlotte FC (53 points, 4 games remaining)—Idan Toklomati led Charlotte to a 3–0 win over Inter Miami last weekend, clinching their MLS Cup Playoff spot with a league-record ninth straight victory. 

Which Eastern Conference Teams Can Clinch This Weekend?

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami could clinch an MLS Cup Playoff spot this weekend vs. D.C United. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Nashville SC: 4th in Eastern Conference

New York City FC: 5th in Eastern Conference

  • New York City FC win vs. Charlotte FC
  • OR New York Red Bulls lose or draw vs. CF Montréal

Inter Miami: 6th in Eastern Conference

  • Inter Miami win vs. D.C. United AND New York Red Bulls lose or draw vs. CF Montréal
  • OR Inter Miami draw vs. D.C. United AND New York Red Bulls lose vs. CF Montréal

Columbus Crew: 7th in Eastern Conference

  • Win vs Toronto FC AND New York Red Bulls lose or vs. CF Montréal
  • OR draw vs. Toronto FC AND New York Red Bulls lose vs. CF Montreal

Orlando City SC: 8th in Eastern Conference

  • Orlando City SC win vs. Nashville SC AND New York Red Bulls lose or draw vs. CF Montréal

Which Western Conference Teams Already Clinched MLS Cup Playoff Spot?

Thomas Müller
Thomas Müller scored the sixth hat-trick of his career for the Vancouver Whitecaps last weekend against the Philadelphia Union. / Elizabeth Ruiz/Getty Images

1. San Diego FC (56 points, 4 games remaining)—San Diego FC could surpass LAFC’s 57 points in 2018 to become the best expansion team ever when they face Atlanta United on Saturday. 

2. Minnesota United (54 points, 4 games remaining)—After falling out of the U.S. Open Cup semifinals, Minnesota United have a chance at the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup. 

3. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (52 points, 6 games remaining)—Thomas Müller scored a hat-trick on his 36th birthday to help the Whitecaps clinch a playoff spot with a 7–0 win over the Philadelphia Union last weekend.  

Which Western Conference Teams Can Clinch This Weekend?

Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick vs. Real Salt Lake midweek. / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

LAFC: 4th in Western Conference

Seattle Sounders FC: 5th in Western Conference

  • Seattle Sounders FC win vs. Austin FC
  • Seattle Sounders FC draw at Austin AND Colorado Rapids lose at FC Dallas AND Real Salt Lake lose or draw at LAFC AND the San Jose Earthquakes lose or draw vs. St. Louis CITY SC.

Published
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

