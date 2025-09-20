MLS Cup Playoffs: Who’s in and Which Teams Can Clinch on Matchday 35?
The 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are fast approaching, with Decision Day looming on Oct. 18.
With less than a month to go, teams have between four and seven games remaining, with some clubs having to tackle condensed schedules due to rescheduled matches from other weeks in the season down the final stretch.
That hasn’t stopped several teams from already clinching their playoff spots though, and more could join as Matchday 35 takes center stage with 13 matches on Sept. 20 and two games on Sept. 21.
The top nine teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs, with the No. 8 seed playing the No. 9 in a one-match Wild Card knockout game. The winner of that match goes on to face the No. 1 seed in the first-round best-of-three series, while the rest of the bracket fills out on seeding.
Which Eastern Conference Teams Already Clinched MLS Cup Playoff Spot?
1. Philadelphia Union (57 points, 4 games remaining)—The Union fell 7–0 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC last weekend, but remain atop the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield table with 57 points.
2. FC Cincinnati (55 points, 4 games remaining)—FC Cincinnati clinched the playoff spot last weekend with a 2–1 win over Nashville SC, thanks to a 90+8 minute winner from MLS MVP contender Evander.
3. Charlotte FC (53 points, 4 games remaining)—Idan Toklomati led Charlotte to a 3–0 win over Inter Miami last weekend, clinching their MLS Cup Playoff spot with a league-record ninth straight victory.
Which Eastern Conference Teams Can Clinch This Weekend?
Nashville SC: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Nashville SC win vs. Orlando City SC
- OR New York Red Bulls lose or draw vs. CF Montréal
New York City FC: 5th in Eastern Conference
- New York City FC win vs. Charlotte FC
- OR New York Red Bulls lose or draw vs. CF Montréal
Inter Miami: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Inter Miami win vs. D.C. United AND New York Red Bulls lose or draw vs. CF Montréal
- OR Inter Miami draw vs. D.C. United AND New York Red Bulls lose vs. CF Montréal
Columbus Crew: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Win vs Toronto FC AND New York Red Bulls lose or vs. CF Montréal
- OR draw vs. Toronto FC AND New York Red Bulls lose vs. CF Montreal
Orlando City SC: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Orlando City SC win vs. Nashville SC AND New York Red Bulls lose or draw vs. CF Montréal
Which Western Conference Teams Already Clinched MLS Cup Playoff Spot?
1. San Diego FC (56 points, 4 games remaining)—San Diego FC could surpass LAFC’s 57 points in 2018 to become the best expansion team ever when they face Atlanta United on Saturday.
2. Minnesota United (54 points, 4 games remaining)—After falling out of the U.S. Open Cup semifinals, Minnesota United have a chance at the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup.
3. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (52 points, 6 games remaining)—Thomas Müller scored a hat-trick on his 36th birthday to help the Whitecaps clinch a playoff spot with a 7–0 win over the Philadelphia Union last weekend.
Which Western Conference Teams Can Clinch This Weekend?
LAFC: 4th in Western Conference
- LAFC win or draw vs. Real Salt Lake
- OR San Jose Earthquakes lose or draw vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Seattle Sounders FC: 5th in Western Conference
- Seattle Sounders FC win vs. Austin FC
- Seattle Sounders FC draw at Austin AND Colorado Rapids lose at FC Dallas AND Real Salt Lake lose or draw at LAFC AND the San Jose Earthquakes lose or draw vs. St. Louis CITY SC.