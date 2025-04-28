MLS Goals of the Week: Kévin Denkey, Pedro Vite and More From Matchday 10
For the third time in just 10 matchdays of the 2025 MLS regular season, fans were treated to a bicycle kick goal, this time off the foot of FC Cincinnati forward, Kévin Denkey.
It begs the question, what consitutes the status of an "average MLS goal," and could the acrobatic aerial move be making its way into that category?
From Denkey's moment, to brilliant team buildups, Matchday 10 was another week brimming with highlight-reel moments across the 15 MLS matches.
Here's Sports Illusrtated's look at the five best. If you missed the standouts from Matchday 9, take a look at those too.
5. Bouanga Scores a Beauty for LAFC
Denis Bouanga had a slow start to the season, but is ramping up and putting his LAFC side on his back. Trailing despite having a man advantage against St. Louis CITY SC, the Gabon international took matters into his own hands (feet?) and drove more than half the length of the field, before smashing home to seal a 2–2 draw and point at BMO Stadium.
4. 20 Passes for Vite's Chip for Vancouver
Pedro Vite finished off the sequence with a perfect looping chip over Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair in a 3–1 win for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, but it was the 20-pass sequence that stood out as one of the best moments from Matchday 10.
3. Mihailovic's Sneaky Free Kick in Colorado
Djordje Mihailovic has established himself as one of the most creative attacking midfielders in MLS, and he scored a creative goal for the Colorado Rapids in their 1–1 draw with Seattle Sounders FC. Instead of curling the ball over and around the wall, he placed it perfectly under the jumping barrier, and into the back of the net.
2. Glesnes Goes Crazy in Philadelphia
As a center back, Jakob Glesnes spends most of his time at the defensive end of the pitch, but he certainly made an attacking foray count in the Union's 3–0 win over D.C. United, smashing home a perfect volley from a pinpoint cross.
1. Dénkey's Acrobatics for FC Cincinnati
When FC Cincinnati signed Kévin Denkey off a $16 million transfer, they expected him to score bucket-loads of goals. On Sunday, in a 2–1 win over Sporting Kansas City, he not only scored a brace, but netted a bicycle kick in what will stand as one of the best goals of the season.