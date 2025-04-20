MLS Goals of the Week: Giroud, Peglow and More from Matchday 9
There aren't many leagues in the world that play every game of a round on the same day, and no others have 15 games all on one day. Welcome to MLS.
With Eastern Sunday and a long weekend for some clubs' fanbases, MLS had every team play on the same day for Matchday 9, putting all 30 teams in action on the same day for the first time in the league's history.
One game had eight goals, while all combined for 40 –– but we're picking out the best five here at Sports Illustrated. If you missed Matchday 8's selections, check those out too.
5. Sullivan's Half Volley for Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Union ran rampant against Atlanta United to the tune of a 3–0 home win on Matchday 9, but their opening goal from U.S. men's national team youngster Quinn Sullivan stood out. A well-controlled half volley, it's Sullivan's first goal of the season, to add to his four assists.
4. Cremaschi's Dive for Miami
While Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez couldn't find a goal for Inter Miami in their win over Columbus Crew SC, 20-year-old American youth international Benjamin Cremaschi scored with a diving effort to send home a cross from Marcelo Weigandt.
It initially looks like a diving header, but upon further review it did come off his shoulder.
3. Lingr's Stoppage Time Magic for Houston
A diving header is outstanding any time it's done, but how about doing it on your debut? That's exactly what Houston Dynamo FC's newest DP midfielder, Czech international Ondřej Lingr, did, netting a stoppage-time equalizer for his new club in his first minutes.
2. Giroud C'est Fantastique for LAFC!
Finding a goal in MLS had been a struggle for French World Cup winner Olivier Giroud, but he finally found his first marker for the Black and Gold in league play on Saturday night, curling home a blistering free kick in LAFC's 3–3 draw with the Portland Timbers.
1. Peglow Gets on His Bike for D.C. United
What's up with D.C United and bicycle kicks in 2025? First it was Jacob Murrell on Matchday 2, and on Matchday 9 it was João Peglow taking center stage with a stunning overhead kick against the New York Red Bulls as he scored a brace in their 2–1 victory at Sports Illustrated Stadium.