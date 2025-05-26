MLS Goals of the Week: Messi's Free-Kick, Vite's Comeback Curler and More
Matchday 15 of the 2025 MLS season has come and gone, and it brought with it some electrifying comebacks, drama and highlight-reel strikes.
After a spell of dismal performances, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF found some positivity as they stormed back from a 3–1 deficit to tie the Philadelphia Union 3–3. Later in the day, Vancouver Whitecaps FC overturned a similar deficit to win 3–2 against Real Salt Lake.
Through another 15 matches, it was a fun week of MLS. But which goals stood out among the rest?
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
5. Zaha Through the Zipper for Charlotte FC
Patrick Agyemang may have had a perfect finish on the play, but how about the vision from former Premier League star Wilfried Zaha to put the U.S. men's national team forward in on goal for his first MLS assist?
4. Wolf Turns and Fires for New York City FC
New York City FC grabbed all three points against the Chicago Fire on Sunday afternoon, and Hannes Wolf brought Yankee Stadium’s fans to their feet with a brilliant turn and strike from the top of the box.
3. Munie’s Header is Money for San Jose
The San Jose Earthquakes and Houston Dynamo gave us a dramatic 3–3 draw on Saturday night, but none of the other five goals measured up to Daniel Munie's diving header to give the Earthquakes a 3–2 lead.
2. Messi Curls One in the Comeback
Lionel Messi had gone two matches without a goal and it was looking like he might go a third. Yet, he didn't let the game fade away, striking a perfect free-kick to bring Inter Miami back within a goal heading into the final moments.
1. Vite From Distance to Win it
Vancouver Whitecaps FC fell behind 2–0 in the opening seven minutes against Real Salt Lake, but Ecuador’s Pedro Vite made sure their comeback effort ended with three points with his beautiful curling shot from the top of the box.