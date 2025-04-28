Charlotte FC's Wilfried Zaha Responds to Fan Criticism on Snapchat After Loss
Wilfried Zaha is not the happiest player at Charlotte FC, it seems.
After a 1–0 loss to the New England Revolution on Saturday, in a game Charlotte otherwise dominated, Zaha lashed out at fans on social media, upset with the criticisms directed at him from the match and his form with Charlotte FC.
The former English Premier League star is a Designated Player at Charlotte FC, on loan from Turkey’s Galatasaray, and has helped the team become one of the most attacking and entertaining in the league. Despite the loss to New England, Charlotte created ample scoring opportunities but struggled to finish.
“Typical. We lost a game and somehow it's Zaha's fault,” he posted to his Snapchat story. “I dribble ..I'm selfish. I keep it simple.. I'm not doing what I'm being paid to do. I shoot.. I should [have] passed. I pass.. I should finish my chances.”
“I usually wouldn’t reply to this stupid--but I'm not a scapegoat for people to waffle about in at clubs anymore. Zaha this, Zaha that, but we had the best start ever and been 1st in the league, so please stop chapping, especially my name.”
This season, Zaha has two goals, but has been a constant attacking threat. However, he has shown evident frustration in several matches, struggling to adjust to artificial turf, while opponents constantly try to spark his emotions.
“Wilfried has had that throughout his career, I’ve been on a team that did that to Wilf,” Charlotte’s Ashley Westwood said, having played against Zaha in the Premier League with Aston Villa and Burnley. “Whichever club Wilf goes to, we would try to get under his skin and torment him, but he still does his job and is magic at times.”
Charlotte sit fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference with 19 points in 10 games, and take on Columbus Crew SC on Matchday 11.