MLS Goals of the Week: Miranchuk, Owusu and More From Matchday 27
Even with a slightly quieter schedule of MLS regular-season matches this weekend, the highlight-reel goals continued to fly in across the United States and Canada.
Lionel Messi might not crack the list after he and teammate Jordi Alba were suspended after skipping the MLS All-Star Game, but several others stood out in another exciting week of play.
Before 18 MLS sides look ahead to kicking off their Leagues Cup journeys against Liga MX opposition, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the best goals from around the league in Matchday 27.
5. Austin FC’s Smooth Buildup Pays Off
Osman Bukari hasn’t hit the levels that Austin FC would have hoped when they signed him last summer, but he finished off a slick team buildup in Los Verdes’ 4–2 win over D.C. United this weekend.
4. Prince Owusu’s Crowning Turn for CF Montréal
Prince Owusu upped his goal tally to 11 in 2025, continuing to thrive on CF Montréal's limited chances and proving himself as a key goal contributor in MLS. This weekend, he swiftly turned to set up a shot and eventually a goal in a win over the New England Revolution.
3. Martinez Takes Flight for San Jose Earthquakes
Josef Martinez is one of the greatest goalscorers in MLS history, but his heading—let alone diving prowess—is not the type of thing that has made him an icon. Yet, that’s exactly what he did for his 10th goal of the season in a 2–1 loss to Real Salt Lake.
2. Pedro De La Vega’s Counter for Seattle Sounders FC
If there was an example of a goal to fit the definition of a counter attack, Pedro de la Vega’s strike in a 2–2 draw against Atlanta United would probably be it. From a no nonsense clearance, right into a perfect break to level the score.
1. Miranchuk’s Final Moment Masterclass for Atlanta United
Scoring a goal from distance is never an easy task, but Alexey Miranchuk did just that for Atlanta United, helping the five stripes save a point in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time against the Seattle Sounders.