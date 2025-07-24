MLS All-Stars Defeat Liga MX All-Stars in 2025 Showcase
The 2025 MLS All-Star Game is in the books with MLS defeating Liga MX All-Stars 3–1 at Q2 Stadium with three of the best strikers in the league on the scoresheet.
Interest in the game took a hit hours before kick-off after Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba were removed from the final matchday roster.
Still, Q2 Stadium in Austin was packed to watch the best from the U.S. and Mexico face off in the showcase game. MLS fans had an added interest given Liga MX played their counterpart off the pitch last year. Plus, the atmosphere in the ground was great with the sights and sounds coming through.
Liga MX dominated possession from the jump with Sergio Canales commanding midfield, Sergio Ramos marshalling the defense and Cruz Azul’s Ángel Sepúlveda leading the line. MLS started to grow into the second half after 10 minutes with Evander and Hirving Lozano looking to put their stamp on the game.
Brad Stuver made a big save to keep Liga MX’s Canales off the scoresheet in the 19th minute. A solid showing from the Austin FC representative as fans shouted “STU.”
MLS broke the deadlock through joint-Golden Boot leader and Nashville SC player Sam Surridge in the 28th minute. Denis Bouanga got the play started going through on goal firing an attempt which Luis Malagón saved. Bouanga collected the rebound, found Surridge who lost his marker and headed in the opener. A VAR check, however silly it might be in a friendly, confirmed Surridge was onside.
Nico Estévez made a wave of changes around the 30th minute to get more players involved as the half ended with MLS in front. The Austin FC coach made a further round of changes at the start of the second half including the introduction of USMNT young star Diego Luna.
MLS All-Stars doubled their lead through Philadelphia Union’s Tai Baribo just five minutes into the second half. A much better start compared to kick-off. 16-year-old Gilberto Mora of Tijuana got Liga MX back into the game in the 63rd. A standout moment for the player becoming the youngest goalscorer in All-Star Game history.
Brian White restored the two goal lead and gave MLS some breathing room to close out the game. A hat-trick of the best strikers in the league secured victory over Liga MX exacting revenge for a disappointing showing last year.
MLS is back in action on Saturday, a quick turnaround from the midseason showcase. These two leagues, though with players at their clubs, will meet again shortly in the Leagues Cup.