MLS Goals of the Week: Surridge's Linkup, Messi's Chip and More
A double matchweek in MLS always brings another level to the MLS Goals of the Week selection and this week didn't disappoint.
While Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez crack the list from Inter Miami's 5–1 win against Columbus Crew SC, there's a good mix of lesser-known players who carved their way into the spotlight over Matchday 16 and Matchday 17.
Although some teams played twice this week, several also only took part once in MLS play, impacted by the FIFA Club World Cup duties of LAFC and Concacaf Champions Cup final for Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Sports Illustrated takes a look back at the week that was and some of the outstanding goals scored throughout.
5. Messi Loops Hagen for the Herons
Lionel Messi had himself a week to remember, scoring in three straight games, topped with a two-goal, three-assist showing in Inter Miami CF's dominant 5–1 win over Columbus Crew SC. His chipped finish from Saturday cracks the Goals of the Week.
4. Sofo's Swift Flick for the Red Bulls
Mohammed Sofo has been one of the most exciting breakout players in MLS this season, and his exquisite backheel flick to score against Charlotte FC midweek stands out as one of his best goals yet for the New York Red Bulls.
3. Suárez Slots Home Miami's Perfect Buildup
A Luis Suárez finish for his third goal in two games in the 5–1 win over Columbus, combined with some tantalizing midfield buildup from Inter Miami, which brought back memories of Suárez, Messi and Sergio Busquets with FC Barcelona.
2. Mukhtar's Flick and Surridge's Finish for Nashville
Nashville SC picked up a pair of draws this week, but Hanky Mukhtar's backheel flick to set up Sam Surridge in their Saturday 2–2 match with NYCFC stood out among other goals from across the league.
1. Kowalczyk Curls a Screamer for Houston
Houston Dynamo midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk hadn't found the back of the net through the first 15 games of the season, but scored a stunning curled strike from just inside the box in their clash with Sporting Kansas City.