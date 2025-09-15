MLS Goals of the Week: Triantis, Muller and More on Matchday 33
After a quiet week of just four games due to the international break, Major League Soccer returned to full force on Matchday 33, with a record day for goals across the league.
Every team was on the pitch across the 15 games within five hours, and games combined for 57 goals tying the MLS record for the most in a single matchday.
At the same time, it also marked the first time in the league’s 30-year history that four hat-tricks were scored on the same night.
Of all the goals, Sports Illustrated picks out five of the best.
5. The Raumdeuter Finds Space for Vancouver Whitecaps Hat Trick
Thomas Müller is up to four goals with the Vancouver Whitecaps, and bagged a hat-trick and an assist in the club's 7–0 demolition of the Philadelphia Union. The headed finish in a pocket of space in front of goal was his first non-penalty goal in MLS.
4. Cole Bassett’s Sneaky Set Piece for Colorado Rapids
The Colorado Rapids picked up a 2–1 win over the Houston Dynamo, and opened the scoring with a slick set piece, simply rolling the ball for Cole Bassett's shot, instead of taking the direct shot on target.
3. Farrington’s Backheel Flick for Musa
FC Dallas picked up the win against Austin FC on the weekend, and while Petar Musa's finish for the opening goal was elite, the backheel pass from Logan Farrington was absolute perfection.
2. Evander’s Last-Minute Rocket for FC Cincinnati
Evander has been among the contenders for MLS MVP all season, and he proved his worth with a smashing finish in the eighth minute of stoppage time to help FC Cincinnati clinch an MLS Cup Playoff berth with a 2–1 win over Nashville SC.
1. Triantis From His Own Half for Minnesota United
Minnesota United played to their strengths in a 3–1 win over Western Conference leaders San Diego FC, but Nectarios Triantis stole the show with a late goal from his own half after catching the opposing goalkeeper well off his line.