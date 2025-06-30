MLS Goals of the Week: Evander’s Scorching Free Kick, Ferreira’s Volley and More
After a weekend off, the 2025 MLS season picked up its midsummer stride again over the last few days, and the final matches of June did not disappoint.
Whether it was a blistering volley from Seattle Sounders FC attacker Jesús Ferreira or a perfectly taken free kick from FC Cincinnati’s Evander, Matchday 21 of MLS brought plenty of goals and highlight moments.
Before the calendar flips to July, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the top five goals from the latest round of MLS matches to wrap up the first month of the summer.
5. Calvin Harris Makes it Feel Like Summer
No, he's not the DJ, but Colorado Rapids attacker Calvin Harris bagged his second goal in as many games. He smashed home a finish into the empty net after a pretty team build-up, which included a spin by Rafael Navarro.
4. Toklomati Tiki Taka for Charlotte FC
While Charlotte FC would probably want Patrick Agyemang back from his U.S. men’s national team duties, they got a pretty stellar finish from Idan Toklomati after some slick passing in the attack against Chicago Fire FC.
3. Absolutely Beau-tiful for San Jose’s Leroux
Beau Leroux has been enjoying a breakout season for the San Jose Earthquakes and continued his standout form against the LA Galaxy this weekend with a right-footed rocket from the top of the penalty area.
2. Ferreira Fires a Volley in Seattle
Fresh off the FIFA Club World Cup, Jesús Ferreira and the Seattle Sounders returned to MLS with a 2–0 win over Austin FC, with Ferreira opening the scoring with a blasting volley off his right foot in the final seconds of the first half.
1. Evander’s Knuckleball for Cincinnati
Orlando is home to plenty of Major League Baseball training camps. Still, it was a different kind of knuckleball for FC Cincinnati superstar Evander against Orlando City SC. The Brazilian confused defenders and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese with an ideally taken free kick, bringing him to 12 goals in his first season with the Blue and Orange.