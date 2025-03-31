MLS Golden Boot: Who Are the Early Season Favorites?
The 2025 MLS season might just be six matchdays old, but it’s never too early to start looking at which players may claim the Golden Boot as the season’s leading scorer.
While some seasons have seen MLS veterans claim the honor and others have gone to seasoned European stars, each year brings a new excitement to the Golden Boot race in the top division of American soccer.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
Last season, D.C. United’s Belgian striker Christian Benteke won the title with 23 regular-season goals; the year before, LAFC’s French forward Denis Bouanga won with 20.
No American has topped league scoring since 2012 when Chris Wondolowski scored 27 goals, and no North American player has won since Carlos Vela scored a record 34 in 2019.
Which players are the favourites this season?
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MLS WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
5. Kelvin Yeboah - Minnesota United (4 Goals)
Kelvin Yeboah came into MLS and immediately hit the ground running with seven goals in nine games in 2024, and he’s carried that form into the 2025 season with four goals in six games.
With quick feet and clean finishing skills, he’s proving to be the driving force in a lethal strike partnership for the Loons alongside Tani Oluwaseyi, who also sits on four goals this season.
Although Oluwaseyi could take some of the opportunities from him, Yeboah has shown he can create chances for himself and has the advantage of taking most penalties.
He’s a bit of a longshot to outperform the others on the list, but there’s reason to be excited for Yeboah’s continued success in Minnesota.
4. Emmanuel Latte Lath - Atlanta United (4 Goals)
When Atlanta United spent $22 million to bring in Emmanuel Latte Lath, they hoped he could win an MLS Golden Boot, and he’s certainly in the running through the first six games of the season, with five goals.
Although it's still early, he’s proven to be a versatile striker who can score on aerial balls while also taking advantage of his speed on long balls. The only issue to his potential to keep it up will be Atlanta’s ability to create with a slightly disconnected midfield that is still settling into an attacking rhythm.
So far, Latte Lath has outperformed his xG, which sits at 3.3
3. Christian Benteke - D.C. United (4 Goals)
It’s never easy to count out the reigning champion, and Christian Benteke is making every effort to stay in the race despite not having the best creation from his D.C. United teammates. A pure target man and penalty taker, Benteke is dominant on basic crosses and will step up to the spot whenever the moment calls him.
It won’t be pretty, but as he’s shown since joining the league, it’s an effective way for him to provide offense. After all, with the way D.C. United have played over the last few years, the Golden Boot(s) may be the only hardware he has a chance of winning.
2. Hugo Cuypers - Chicago Fire (5 Goals)
Hugo Cuypers was one of the best goalscorers in Belgium before he made his way to MLS and the Chicago Fire, and he’s thrived under Gregg Berhalter so far this season, netting five goals in and putting himself in great positions to add to it nearly every match.
With Jonathan Bamba hitting his stride as a creative winger, the setups will continue for Cuypers, and his finishing qualities combined with his ability to create his own chances should keep him in this race throughout the campaign.
1. Tai Baribo - Philadelphia Union (6 Goals)
Israeli striker Tai Baribo has gotten off to an exceptional start for the Philadelphia Union, scoring six goals in five appearances and overachieving his expected goals mark of 4.74.
While he’s not necessarily the best striker in MLS, he fits head coach Bradley Carnell’s system perfectly and should be able to continue thriving with relatively easy finishes from inside the box.
Baribo won’t score the best highlight-reel goals, but he’s a finisher who will pounce on any opportunity to score when the ball is in the box.
Who Else Could Surprise?
Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) – The legendary forward has two goals in 215 minutes this season and is the most productive player when he’s on the pitch, but will he play enough regular-season games to stay in the race?
Tani Oluwaseyi (Minnesota United) – The Canadian forward has ample pace and a knack for finishing sitters in the box while also linking up with Kelvin Yeboah. Could he edge out Yeboah for a Golden Boot?
Alonso Martinez (New York City FC) – The New York City FC striker is a key focal point of their attack and creates his own chances. He’s got four goals already and is outperforming his 3.22 xG.
Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) – The USMNT striker thrives when he’s partnered with Ryan Gauld and has scored 15 goals in each of the last two seasons. He’s only scored once this year, but he could join the list when Gauld returns from injury.
Marco Pasalic (Orlando City SC) – The Lions are scoring goals for fun and the Croatian already has four. Who says he couldn’t keep that up?