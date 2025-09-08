MLS Hands Additional Ban to Luis Suarez for Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders Leagues Cup Altercation
Major League Soccer handed Luis Suárez a three-match ban for seemingly spitting on a Seattle Sounders’ staff member following the Leagues Cup final.
Chaos erupted at Lumen Field following Seattle Sounders’ dominant 3–0 victory over Inter Miami last Sunday night. After the final whistle, both sides came together in a large brawl that overshadowed the Sounders’ celebrations.
Suárez already received a six-match ban from the Leagues Cup Disciplinary Committee for the role he played in the scuffle, but MLS decided to take further action. The forward is now suspended for Inter Miami’s next three league matches.
Javier Mascherano will be without his striker for the Herons’ upcoming fixtures against Charlotte, Seattle Sounders and D.C. United.
Although Tomás Avilés and Sergio Busquets also received Leagues Cup bans for seemingly throwing punches following the lopsided defeat, neither player received additional punishment by MLS. Avilés will serve his three-match suspension in Leagues Cup next season, as will Busquets with his two-match suspension, without having to miss any MLS games.
Seattle Sounders’ staff member Steven Lenhart, though, will see his MLS credentials revoked for the rest of the 2025 regular season and postseason for his violent conduct in the fight.
Inter Miami publicly criticized the actions that unfolded on the pitch on Aug. 31 in a club statement: “Inter Miami condemns the altercations that took place following the conclusion of the Leagues Cup Final. These actions do not reflect the values of our sport, and we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of sportsmanship both on and off the pitch.
“We are working closely with Leagues Cup and MLS officials to ensure the situation is addressed appropriately.”
Suárez issued an apology for his behavior on social media, calling his behavior a “mistake” that “shouldn’t have happened.”
The Uruguayan will spend the next three matches sidelined, ineligible to play until Inter Miami clash with NYCFC on Sept. 24.