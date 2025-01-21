MLS Jerseys: Confirmed and Leaked Kits for the 2025 Season
Major League Soccer has a history of having great jerseys.
Take the Kansas City Wizards' rainbow-patterned away jersey from the 1997 season, which, complete with a banded collar, was a real thing of beauty. Or, more recently, Minnesota United's Northern Lights-inspired effort from 2023—which was almost as beautiful as the aurora borealis itself.
This season, things are no different.
From sunset-style strips to tradition-breaking tops, here are all the confirmed and leaked MLS jerseys for the 2025 campaign.
Atlanta United
Home
Originally leaked on Reddit, Atlanta's new home jersey features the club's traditional red and black stripes, but introduces black sleeves in place of the usual red. There's also some new side panels which have a sleek, golden trim.
Away
Atlanta will carry its away jersey from the 2024 season, which is light blue and features a large phoenix graphic on its front, into the 2025 season.
Home
The new Austin FC 2025 home kit, which was leaked in January, will feature tonal green stripes for the first time in the club's history, moving away from the traditional green and black.
Away
Austin FC will retain its 2024 away kit, modeled here by Colombian midfielder Jhojan Valencia, for the 2025 season.
CF Montréal
Home
Having worn the same home jersey for the last two seasons now, CF Montréal is set to release a new one for the 2025 campaign. Though nothing official has yet been released, Footy Headlines claim that the Canadian club will wear black and blue stripes for the first time since 2020.
Away
While Montréal are due for a new home jersey, their away jersey will remain same as last year. White with an icy blue vertical stripe, the design pays homage to "la Main," the iconic boulevard that bisects Montreal.
Charlotte FC
Home
Charlotte FC sported a stunning home jersey throughout the 2024 season and will continue to wear it in 2025. Designed by Adidas, the shirt draws inspiration from the topography of the North Carolina coastline.
Away
Though unconfirmed by the club, Footy Headlines reports that Charlotte's new away kit for the 2025 season will feature black, replacing the purple used for the past two years. The design will reportedly also pay tribute to the team's home, Bank of America Stadium.
Chicago Fire
Home
Chicago Fire will wear the same home jersey in 2025 as it did in 2024. The design features the iconic white chest bar from the club's inaugural MLS season in 1998, a year in which the team won both the MLS Cup and the U.S. Open Cup.
Away
The Fire's leaked away kit for the 2025 season is light blue with red and navy accents. On its front is a pattern of "Y"-shaped figures inspired by the municipal device of Chicago––a symbol used officially by the city.
Colorado Rapids
Home
The Colorado Rapids switched their home jerseys from black and blue to burgundy in 2009, and have stuck it with ever since. For the 2025 season, the team will wear the same home jersey it did in 2024.
Away
The Rapids will have a new away jersey for 2025, but the club is keeping their lips sealed as it what it will look like for now. Let's hope it looks something like its away shirt from 1996.
Columbus Crew
Home
The Columbus Crew will stick with the same home jersey it wore last year for the 2025 season. The iconic yellow shirt features three stars above the badge to commemorate the team's MLS Cup wins in 2008, 2020, and 2023.
Away
According to Footy Headlines, the Crew's away jersey for 2025 will be, as usual, predominantly black with yellow accents. However, it will reportedly differ from previous iterations with a bright yellow slime pattern dripping across it, which will be UV-reactive.
D.C. United
Home
In early 2024, D.C. United unveiled their home jersey for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Named "The Icon Kit," the shirt's pattern is inspired by the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, a landmark near Audi Field.
Away
United wore a quite lovely cherry blossom away jersey last season, but sadly, it's being replaced for 2025. Footy Headlines claim the Eagles' new away shirt will be a light vanilla color and feature side panels inspired by DC's "funk and soul history."
FC Cincinnati
Home
FC Cincinnati have a new star player in the form of Togolese forward Kévin Denkey, who scored 55 goals across the last two-and-a-half seasons for Belgian side Cercle Brugge before signing for Cincinnati in November.
The team will also have a new shiny home jersey for him to wear, though it's currently unclear what it will look like.
Away
While Denkey and his teammates will get a new home jersey for 2025, they'll have to make do with the same away kit, as Cincinnati is keeping its white jersey from last season.
FC Dallas
Home
FC Dallas really pushed the boat out with their home look last season, opting for night blue and blaze red vertical stripes instead of the usual white or navy hoops. Eric Quill's team will wear the same jersey for the 2025 season.
Away
Dallas is set to debut a new away jersey for 2025, meaning it will say goodbye to the white, flame-patterned kit worn in both 2023 and 2024. The club has yet to release any details, but don’t be surprised if the new away jersey is pale blue, similar to the one from 2022.
Houston Dynamo
Home
Barring a new trim or faint pattern, the Houston Dynamo's home jerseys have remained largely the same over the past six seasons. The team's new 2025 shirt, which has yet to be released, is expected to stay true to its traditional orange aesthetic.
Away
On top of home jersey that is expected to remain similar to last year's, the Dynamo will also wear the same away jersey from 2024 for the 2025 campaign.
Inter Miami
Home
As you've probably guessed by now, MLS teams typically keep jerseys for two seasons before replacing them. Inter Miami, however, is bucking tradition with a new home and away shirts.
The home jersey will reportedly pay homage to Lionel Messi, featuring stripes that resemble those worn by Argentina and Messi's former club, FC Barcelona.
Away
Miami officially unveiled their new away jersey in December.
"The Fortitude Kit"—which is half black, half grey—is said to symbolize resilience and determination, and pays tribute to Fort Lauderdale, which has been the Miami's home since their inception in 2018. The club will move to Miami Freedom Park at the end of the 2025 season.
LA Galaxy
Home
LA Galaxy won their sixth MLS Cup last season. As such, the home jersey for the 2025 season will, according to Footy Headlines, be updated from the 2024 version with the addition of a sixth star above the club crest. Otherwise, the design will remain unchanged.
Away
Last season, the Galaxy's away jersey was green, red and yellow, matching the flag of Los Angeles. For 2025, the team's away shirt, which recently leaked online, will instead be purple and blue, supposedly inspired by the colors of the West Coast at sunset.
Los Angeles FC
Home
Los Angeles FC will continue to wear the same black and gold-striped home jersey they wore in 2024 for the 2025 season. Steve Cherundolo's side donned the shirt as it beat Sporting KC in the final of U.S. Open Cup in September.
Away
LAFC's leaked new away jersey for 2025 is white with gold accents. It also has a rather smart-looking, thick polo collar, complete with wreath detailing.
Minnesota United
Home
The design of Minnesota United's home jersey for 2025 beautifully captures the North Star state's shimmering night sky. Having also worn the shirt last year, the club will change it for 2026—but we can only hope it reconsiders and keeps it forever.
Away
While Minnesota will keep their gorgeous home kit, the club will no longer wear the equally stunning Northern Lights-style away jersey it has sported over the past two years. Instead, their 2025 away shirt will reportedly be plain old sky blue.
Nashville SC
Home
Last season, Nashville SC opted to add a navy blue band to their traditional yellow home jersey, which the team will wear again for the 2025 campaign.
Away
Before opting for an all-black look in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Nashville's away jersey was always the inverse of their home kit: navy with yellow accents.
For 2025, according to a Reddit leak, the team will return to this old style.
New England Revolution
Home
The New England Revolution's home jersey is said to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, with its red and white vertical waves symbolizing the ripples in Boston Harbor caused by American revolutionaries dumping 45 tons of tea into the water in 1773.
If you say so, Adidas.
Away
The Revs have worn a white away jersey with a bold red strikethrough across the chest for the past two years. The team's new away shirt for the 2025 season has yet to be unveiled.
New York City FC
Home
New York City has a new manager for the 2025 season in Pascal Jansen, who took over as head coach in January after leaving Hungarian side Ferencváros.
The team will also have a new home jersey for the campaign, which, according to Footy Headlines, will be sky blue and feature a pattern that reflects the glass of the city's skyscrapers.
Away
New York City wore a black away kit for the first time since its inaugural MLS campaign in 2015 last year. The Pigeons will wear the same shirt again for the 2025 season.
New York Red Bulls
Home
The New York Red Bulls have always had great jerseys, but their red home jersey from last season, featuring striking zigzag pinstripes on the front, is perhaps their best ever. Fortunately for fans, Emil Forsberg, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and the rest of Sandro Schwarz's squad will be wearing it again in 2025.
Away
While the Red Bulls' 2024 home kit was delightful, their dull-yellow away jersey was quite the opposite. The good news is that it won't return for 2025. However, how its reported replacement—said to feature a desert camouflage pattern—will look remains anyone's guess for now.
Orlando City
Home
Orlando City's leaked new home jersey for 2025 tones down the gold trims from the last two seasons in favor of more traditional white accents. The jazzy pattern on the front is believed to be inspired by hurricanes.
Away
Óscar Pareja's Lions will carry over their away jersey from last season into 2025. The lilac kit and its classic badge harks badge to the club's time in the USL Pro, which ended in 2015 when it joined MLS.
Philadelphia Union
Home
Last season, the Philadelphia Union brought back their iconic center stripe on the home jersey, featuring a snakeskin effect inspired by the club's symbol. The Zolos will continue to wear the same kit for the 2025 season.
Away
For the past two years, the Union have sported a sort of arctic camouflage away shirt, which will no longer be in use this season. Traditionally, however, the team has worn white while on the road.
Portland Timbers
Home
The Portland Timbers' new 2025 home kit will, according to Footy Headlines, commemorate the club's 50th anniversary, featuring a darker green base with gold accents and tree ring patterns inspired by the crest.
Though not officially leaked, it is expected to look something like the above.
Away
The Timbers will retain the same away jersey from 2024 for the 2025 season. Featuring a leafy print that creeps over the shoulders toward the team badge, the kit was designed in collaboration with The Nature Conservancy.
Real Salt Lake
Home
Real Salt Lake or FC Barcelona? We’ll let you decide. Either way, the Claret and Cobalt will stick with their home jersey from last year for the 2025 season.
Away
Before opting for gold away kits in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Real Salt Lake traditionally wore white on the road. It’s unclear whether they will return to that tradition this year.
San Diego FC
Home
San Diego FC has named their first-ever MLS home jersey "State of Flow." Produced by Adidas, the shirt is said to represent "outpacing opponents through total football."
Away
Since the team has never had an away jersey before, it’s anyone’s guess what San Diego’s 2025 design will look like. However, based on the club’s badge, we’d wager it might feature white and orange.
San Jose Earthquakes
Home
San Jose Earthquakes’ new home jersey for 2025, which reportedly leaked online in January, is truly one of a kind. While it sticks to the usual black-and-blue color scheme, the front features iconic graphics associated with the team, including newspaper clippings and posters.
Away
Given that they finished at the bottom of the overall MLS table last season, you’d think the Earthquakes would want to scrap their kits and start fresh. Sadly, though, they can’t, and will have to stick with the same seemingly unlucky away jersey this season.
Seattle Sounders
Home
The Seattle Sounders' green home jerseys are among the most instantly recognizable in MLS. Last season’s version, which toned down the green slightly and featured mint and blue stripes, will be worn again by Bruce Arena’s team in 2025.
Away
While an image of the Sounders' new 2025 away jersey has yet to surface online, Footy Headlines reports that it will be in "aurora ink" and feature a combination of geometric shapes inspired by the work of coastal weavers.
Sporting Kansas City
Home
Sporting Kansas City’s 2025 home shirt will reportedly feature four horizontal hoops made up of "state line" patterns. This design, representing the dividing line between Kansas and Missouri, has appeared on several of the club's past kits.
Away
Kansas is keeping their 2024 away jersey for 2025, which, while just fine, doesn't compare to the third kit from last year—no doubt one of the best in modern MLS history.
St. Louis City
Home
St. Louis City has been wearing the same home kit since joining MLS in 2023, but a new look is coming in 2025. Leaked images show that the kit will remain pink, but with no gold trims and a polo neck instead of a crew neck.
Away
The wavy graphics on the front of St. Louis's away jerseys for 2024 and 2025 are inspired by the two rivers—the Mississippi and Missouri—that flow through the city.
Toronto FC
Home
Toronto FC have worn grey home jerseys for the past two years, but are expected to return to their traditional red for the 2025 campaign.
Away
While they might be getting a new home kit, Robin Fraser's side are sticking with their 2024 away jersey for the 2025 season. The white shirts feature bold red accents and a subtle cityscape pattern.
Vancouver Whitecaps
Home
The Vancouver Whitecaps have yet to release any details about their 2025 home jersey. However, given that it’s been white for 20 years, don’t expect that to change.
Away
The Whitecaps' blue and gold away jersey from last year, which they'll also wear in 2025, features a modern interpretation of their original crest from the inaugural 1974 season in place of the usual badge.
Both the badge and the kit are simply stunning.