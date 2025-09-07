MLS Jerseys: Eight Clubs to Receive Throwback Kits for 2026
More kits are making their way to Major League Soccer in 2026.
While each club is set to release at least one primary or secondary kit for 2026, eight teams will be getting “Archive Kits,” according to reliable outlet Footy Headlines.
In 2025, 10 teams saw third kits released, all of which were either throwback or faux throwback kits. The initiative came after an initial five-team third kit release in 2024, which featured a similar theme for Inter Miami, LAFC, the LA Galaxy, Sporting Kansas City and Portland Timbers.
In 2026 though, the list of teams with further kit options will continue to grow with Austin FC, the Chicago Fire, Houston Dynamo, CF Montréal, Orlando City, Philadelphia Union and Vancouver Whitecaps FC all getting new kits as part of the “Archive Kits” collection.
After the initial news, adidas released a magazine confirming that eight teams will get new jerseys in 2026, with throwback MLS logos that resemble the colors of the previously reported clubs.
No images have been leaked of what the jerseys may look like, but several of the teams included have rich histories in MLS and beyond, with Chicago being an original team and Houston joining MLS in 2006. Meanwhile, CF Montréal dates back to 1992 as the Montreal Impact and Vancouver are the oldest Canadian soccer club, dating back to 1974.
Those authentic histories should lend themselves to inspiration on the new kits set to be released in 2026, but there are no guarantees that a direct throwback is involved in the plan.
In the past, a small number of MLS teams would receive third kits as part of their attire arsenal, with adidas setting a high standard for the number of primary and secondary kits sold to allow teams to consider third kits.
While third kits made a brief appearance in the mid 2010s, MLS and adidas discontinued the run for several years, before starting to reintroduce the option in 2024 with the initial five throwback kits.
The 2026 MLS season will reign as one of the most important in the league’s history, as the 30 clubs look to cash in on the expected boost that will come with the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.