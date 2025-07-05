MLS Jerseys: Several Third Kits Leaked Ahead of Expected Release
It takes something special for an MLS team to get a third jersey.
While most leagues in the world have clubs working directly with manufacturers, MLS is entirely with Adidas. Although it creates a seamless look across the league, it also can provide challenges, like the underwhelming white shirt trend earlier in the decade, or the more recent lack of third jerseys.
In 2024, only five teams were selected to get a third kit, but 2025 sees a big boost, with 13 clubs expected to don new looks, many of which draw on throwbacks from clubs’ past, or take inspiration on vintage trends.
Earlier this week, Footy Headlines leaked the latest from Minnesota United, the Seattle Sounders, Nashville SC, and New England Revolution, which join the already leaked or throwback kits of the San Jose Earthquakes, FC Dallas, and Columbus Crew.
Other third kits expected to be released include Toronto FC, Charlotte FC, the Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake, and D.C. United.
Here’s a look at the latest.
Columbus Crew
The Columbus Crew have yet to officially unveil their new third kit, but folk singer Noah Kahan brought it out at a concert this spring. It's a full-on throwback kit to past eras of the Columbus Crew, bringing back the blocked stripes and the old three-man Columbus Crew logo.
Fitting that it was leaked by Kahan as well, given his fandom of both Chelsea in the Premier League and American semifprofessional side, Vermont Green FC.
FC Dallas
FC Dallas are one of the most historic clubs in MLS, but one of the few that have undergone a full rebrand since their original days. With their throwback third kit, they are bringing things back to simpler times in the Dallas Burn era, the team’s previous name, while also bringing back the hoops and colorway.
Earlier this summer, USMNT centerback Chris Richards was spotted wearing it in the crowd, even though it has yet to be officially announced by the club.
Minnesota United
Minnesota United brought some of the most vibrant colors to their new third look, with a bright glimmering blue accented by white and orange throughout the kit. With the blue, there are multiple dimension too, with its intertwining diamond design, all providing the backsplash to "Loons," on the front of the kit to replace the sponsor.
Nashville SC
Nashville SC don’t have the same history in American soccer like the Seattle Sounders and New England Revolution, but have take on the vintage look in their third kit, with the font and design
While the front of the kit is fairly plain, with the sponsor replaced by the club name, the sleeves are what make the jersey, featuring a dotted design that imitates denim, a famous part of Tennessee's identity.
New England Revolution
The New England Revolution’s new third look draws on their designs from the 1990s, but fails to bring back the old logo. Actually, it doesn’t look like there’s a crest anywhere on the jersey, a certain oddity for any club.
The sash and stripe have a bit of a bewildering look to them, and have the team name "Revolution” splashed across the front.
San Jose Earthquakes
Taking inspiration from the 1996 San Jose Clash jersey, the San Jose Earthquakes unveiled their latest third kit with the help of former NFL standout Jerry Rice, who donned the kit during a recent Earthquakes game.
With the old logo and “San Jose Clash” wordmark splashed across the front along with the colors and design, the jersey is a full-hearted throwback to the early days of MLS
Seattle Sounders
The Seattle Sounders are paying homage to their 1994 kit with their third kit, featuring a purple look accented by bright blue and teal. The kit also replaces the main sponsor logo on the front with a club wordmark and the orca crest, inspired by their logo from 1994 to 2002.