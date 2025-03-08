MLS Keys to the Game: Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC
Whenever a playoff rematch is on the line, it brings an added layer to a regular MLS weekend.
It only gets better when two top teams from the last decade are battling in Matchday 3. That’s precisely what MLS fans will be treated to this weekend as Seattle Sounders FC host LAFC at Lumen Field at 4:45 pm ET on Saturday.
It marks the first time the two sides will clash in 2025 and the first time they’ve played each other since USMNT striker Jordan Morris scored a late goal to eliminate Western Conference-topping LAFC from the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
While both clubs played Concacaf Champions Cup midweek, they come into this one driven to establish themselves as an elite Western Conference team once again and secure valuable points in what they hope will be a battle atop the table all season.
LAFC seeking another clean sheet
While LAFC has not hit the road this season in MLS, they’ve established a new defensive identity under head coach Steve Cherundolo. Through MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup, they are riding a four-game clean sheet streak, most of which comes down to strong play from center backs and defensive midfielders, not allowing opponents to test French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris very often.
Using a rotated backline primarily consisting of Marlon, Eddie Segura, Aaron Long, Nkosi Tafari, and Sergi Palencia, the club can quickly adapt to a three, four, or five-man defensive setup and completely neutralize skilled attacks, as it has recently done against Minnesota United, New York City FC, and Columbus Crew SC.
Given the attacking talents in Rave Green, Seattle will likely present their most formidable opponent to shut down. However, the midfield duo of Mark Delgado and Timothy Tillman have shown their strengths in disrupting attacking flow and should be able to handle the threat of Pedro de la Vega, especially if the young Argentine Designated Player isn’t in peak form.
Can Seattle get DP's, Morris, Ferreira and De la Vega in form?
When USMNT striker Jesus Ferreira joined the Sounders from FC Dallas in the offseason, the possibility of him consistently combining with fellow American striker Jordan Morris was enticing.
In two games, though, they’ve not looked fantastic in their limited minutes. Ferreira did not start the first match, a 2–2 draw against Charlotte FC, but Morris netted both goals and linked up with experienced attacking midfielder Albert Rusnak.
Ferreira has played just 31 minutes through two matches this season and has yet to register a shot.
Head coach Brian Schmetzer, so far, has yet to get Morris, De la Vega and Ferreira, the club’s three DPs, all on the pitch simultaneously, leaving plenty of potential up in the air. However, given the three center-back formations, there isn’t much flexibility for the trio to all share the pitch in their ideal positions.
Lots to ponder for the Sounders coaching staff on that one. They could be an elite attacking team if they get it right, and not a team that goes out to Sandy, Utah and drops a listel, 2–0 loss against a Real Salt Lake side that looked out of sorts a week prior against the San Jose Earthquakes.
"We haven't found [our best starting eleven] yet," Schmetzer said of his lineups ahead of the match. "We'll see how things go when our schedule opens up a little bit, then you might see a different formation with all four guys, or we might just keep rotating for a while."