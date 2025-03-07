MLS Matchday 3 Storylines: Perfect Teams, LA Galaxy's Struggles and More
Heading into the third week of MLS in 2025, some teams have started off strong, while others are still trying to find their footing in the new year.
Five clubs of the 30 have won both games to start the season, and another four have yet to lose a match. Meanwhile, four teams, including the reigning MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy, have lost both games to start the season.
Sports Illustrated takes a look at three key storylines heading into Matchday 3.
Which of the perfect MLS teams can continue?
Philadelphia Union: Facing the New England Revolution, the Union should have no problem extending their win streak. Tai Baribo is on fire with five goals in two games, and the Revolution have struggled in most areas, especially in the attack.
San Jose Earthquakes: The durability of the San Jose Earthquakes is the biggest issue, given Josef Martinez's age and some of their key signings. Bruce Arena's men are taking on Minnesota United, which will be a tough defensive test, and they could be in for a draw.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Balancing MLS play and the Concacaf Champions Cup, Whitecaps FC face Canadian rivals CF Montréal this weekend and should be able to squeak out a win, even with the fixture congestion. Montréal are point-less to start the season.
Columbus Crew SC: Taking on the Houston Dynamo, Columbus Crew shouldn’t have any issues. After a 3–0 loss to LAFC in the Concacaf Champions Cup midweek, they likely will play a first-choice lineup and rest midweek. Jacen Russell-Rowe has scored twice in their two MLS wins so far this season, so expect him to look to keep that streak going. Also, Houston didn't look good and lost their first two matches.
LAFC: Defending is the key for LAFC, and they’ll continue that against the Seattle Sounders. Yet, Seattle will be determined to get things right on their home pitch after losing 2–0 to Real Salt Lake last week. Both teams played Concacaf Champions Cup midweek and could have some fatigue and rotation in the matchup.
Undefeated teams: Inter Miami CF, Charlotte FC, San Diego FC, FC Dallas
Can LA Galaxy stop skidding vs. St. Louis CITY SC?
The LA Galaxy went from the highest of highs to a skid, unlike they saw at any point in 2024. After losing their MLS season opener to expansion side San Diego FC, they also fell to the Whitecaps on Matchday 2.
Midweek, they were embarrassed with a 1–0 loss against Costa Rica’s Herediano in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
They are back on their home pitch against St. Louis CITY SC this weekend, hoping to rekindle some of the form they showed in last year's undefeated home season. So far, head coach Greg Vanney’s side has struggled without key midfielder Riqui Puig and has not yet replaced the absence of Mark Delgado and Gaston Brugman, both of whom play for other MLS clubs.
When they take on St. Louis, they clash with a team that plays low-event, defensive soccer but can damage on a counterattack through Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert. Still, after scoring their first goal of the season with a Gabriel Pec strike against Vancouver, LA will hopefully get their first points of 2024 and start crawling out of the early-season hole.
Playing without some of their key players from 2024 would always be a challenge for LA, especially given the lack of Puig and Paintstil to start the season. However, few could have expected it to go this badly.
Can the New York Red Bulls make Atlanta United panic?
The New York Red Bulls got their first goal and win of 2025 in a victory over Nashville SC on Matchday 2, and Designated Player striker Emil Forseberg looked as dynamic as he did late in 2024 and through their MLS Cup Playoff run.
Now, they head south to face Atlanta United, a team that showed its rawness and cracks in a 2–0 loss to Charlotte FC last weekend. Despite key attacking additions in Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almiron, Atlanta struggled against Charlotte and will look to rectify that against a Red Bulls side that doesn’t give up many opportunities.
A second loss in a row could be considered near-catastrophic for Atlanta, given the investments made in the roster, not just in MLS record transfer Latte Lath but also in Almiron, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, and others.