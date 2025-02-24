MLS Power Rankings: Where Do Clubs Sit After Matchday 1?
The 2025 MLS season is underway, and it was a record-breaking weekend to kick off the league’s 30th season.
MLS record signings Emmanuel Latte Lath and Kévin Denkey scored in their debuts this weekend, leading the way as the 30 teams combined for 46 goals, surpassing the previous opening weekend high of 41 in 2019.
While some teams struggled to play out of the back, others welcomed new superstars, and some children even invaded the pitch; it was a landmark opening to the season.
Let’s dive into Sports Illustrated’s Power Rankings from Week 1.
If you missed our preseason Power Rankings, check those out too.
1. Atlanta United
It wasn’t dominance for Atlanta United, but it painted the picture of the start of a successful era. $22 million signing Emmanuel Latte Lath scored a header and cashed in on a spilled goalkeeping error to score a debut brace, while Edwin Mosquera added a third for a 3–2 win over CF Montreal.
The Five Stripes had shaky moments defensively and were picked apart by Montréal’s Prince Owusu twice. Still, head coach Ronny Deila’s team showcased the potential of returning league-leading soccer to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
There’s still work to do, but Atlanta United has made a strong and promising start as they look to rekindle some of their previous MLS magic.
2. LAFC
After a disappointing midweek performance against the Colorado Rapids in the Concacaf Champions Cup, LAFC quickly put aside doubts with their season-opening 1–0 victory over Minnesota United.
New signing Jeremy Ebobise scored the lone goal––the first of the 2025 season––curling in a shot from the top of the box and beating Canadian international goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.
While Olivier Giroud struggled in limited minutes, there was lots to like from Denis Bouanga’s continued threatening play, as well as promising debuts from former LA Galaxy midfielder Mark Delgado and new defensive midfielder Igor Jesus.
Shoutout to Delgado, too, for becoming one of a rare few to play for three LA teams: the Galaxy, LAFC and Chivas USA.
3. FC Cincinnati
Kévin Denkey cost them $16.2 million, and he’s already secured two wins in two competitions. Is that good enough?
After new signings Denkey and Evander dismantled FC Motagua in Concacaf Champions Cup midweek, they continued strong play against a stingy New York Red Bulls side to a 1–0 victory, with Denkey scoring the winner.
Evander left some to be desired, attempting low-percentage opportunities rather than a simplified approach. Still, the key pieces look good for Pat Noonan’s team as they enter the Denkey and Evander era and move on from the recent fallout with Luciano Acosta.
Roman Celentano also had a solid outing, making three critical saves to keep a clean sheet against the reigning MLS Eastern Conference Champions.
4. Seattle Sounders FC
Another team that got their season started in the Concacaf Champions Cup, the Sounders, opted not to start new signings Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola in their MLS season opener against Charlotte FC.
USMNT striker Jordan Morris netted a brace as they grabbed a point at home in the 2–2 draw, and veteran midfielder Albert Rusnak put in a strong performance filling in for Designated Player Pedro de la Vega, who was rested amid their Champions Cup tie with Antigua FC.
Rusnak created five chances and had an assist, further showcasing the Sounders' depth and skill in 2025.
5. San Jose Earthquakes
Could the season have started any better for new head coach Bruce Arena and the San Jose Earthquakes? After bringing in the winningest MLS coach in history and rebuilding their roster, the Earthquakes looked like a contender against a seemingly depleted Real Salt Lake.
Chicho Arango scored against his former club, while Jamar Ricketts, Ousseni Bouda and Vitor Costa also found the back of the net in their 4-0 rout over the visitors. Talk about a turnaround and a standout performance from veteran midfielder Cristian Espinoza, who created eight chances and was dominant in midfield.
Welcome back, Bruce.
6. Inter Miami CF
Ten men? No problem.
While they don’t leave their opening match with three points, Inter Miami CF will be happy coming out of the weekend with a late tying goal to draw New York City FC 2–2, despite playing with 10 men for over an hour.
Lionel Messi had two assists, including a vintage-style run to set up new signing Telasco Segovia for the tying goal in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time. Earlier in the match, he set up Tomas Aviles for the opening marker before Aviles earned a red card in the 23rd minute.
It was not a win but a gutsy performance led by the GOAT.
7. Columbus Crew SC
Welcome into the post-Cucho Hernandez and Christian Ramirez era, Columbus Crew SC fans!
Guess what? It’s fine. Diego Rossi is still here.
Rossi, the lone remaining member of what was one of the league’s best front three in 2024, potted two goals, while Jacen Russell-Rowe had one himself after a blunder from the Chicago Fire backline. The Fire also added an own goal.
Head coach Wilfried Nancy might not have the same game-breaking talent he had in Hernandez and Ramirez. Still, he outcoached Gregg Berhalter, as his Crew side systematically broke down the Chicago Fire and outscored their issues 4–2.
8. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC didn’t have the biggest offseason, but they picked up right where they left off. After beating the Portland Timbers 5-0 in the MLS Cup Playoffs Wildcard game in 2024, they thrashed them again in Portland, 4-1 on opening day of 2025.
New signing and Canadian international Jayden Nelson led the way and re-introduced himself to MLS with three assists to Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite and Sam Adekugbe before adding a goal. His stellar 61-minute performance made him the first Canadian to have four goal contributions for the Whitecaps since Alphonso Davies did it in 2018.
The only asterisk on the Whitecaps’ performance is they did it with the man advantage after Portland’s Kamal Miller earned a red card in the 11th minute. Still, after intense travel delays from a Concacaf Champions Cup loss in Costa Rica, a dominant win over a rival under new manager Jesper Sørensen.
9. San Diego FC
Anders Dreyer instantly became a hero in MLS. Not only did he score a brace to lead San Diego FC to an inaugural match victory over the reigning MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy, but he also ended the Galaxy’s run of undefeated home games, which dates back to 2023.
Dreyer, Chucky Lozano and Luca de la Torre lived up to their billing in a night San Diego supporters won’t soon forget. Rookie head coach Mikey Varas has a fun group on his hands, and I’m excited to see where they can get to.
Next? The home opener at Snapdragon Stadium will be on Mar. 1 against St. Louis CITY SC.
10. Charlotte FC
Wilfried Zaha didn’t make his MLS debut, but head coach Dean Smith’s Charlotte FC looked strong in their 2–2 draw with Seattle. They needed an own goal, and goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina wasn’t quite up to his 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year standard, but few MLS sides can struggle and still get a point as well as Charlotte does.
Once Zaha is added, they show there’s a good base to build from.
11. Philadelphia Union
In their debut match under head coach Bradley Carnell, the Philadelphia Union still looked like the Union of old, albeit a little more dynamic in attack. They topped Orlando City SC 4–2.
Attacker Tai Baribo scored twice and showed glimpses of the qualities he can offer, while fullback Kai Wagner also showcased his skillset as one of the best in his position in MLS. It wasn’t a good Orlando team they broke down, but that’s a confidence-boosting win for a Union side with many doubts surrounding this season.
12. FC Dallas
Luciano Acosta will likely need more time to reach his full MLS MVP potential, but there were glimpses in his debut. Petar Musa, who could be poised to be one of the top strikers in the league, given Acosta’s potential as a setup man, hit the scoresheet and had two shots.
Overall, they weren’t outstanding, but they secured all three points, beating Texas rivals the Houston Dynamo 2–1 and earning Eric Quill his first win as the club’s new manager.
13. Austin FC
The Nico Estévez era in Austin is up and running! Last summer’s marquee signing, Osman Bukari, got his season started with a deciding goal in the 1–0 win and looked worth the investment throughout the match.
Brad Stuver made two saves to keep Sporting Kansas City off the scoresheet as Los Verdes controlled most of the play. While SKC played a rotated lineup, Bukari’s performance and Owen Wolff’s 50 touches and assist were a good start for the team that calls Q2 Stadium home.
14. New York City FC
Any team that doesn’t secure a win with a man advantage for more than 67 minutes won’t leave a match too happy, but New York City FC put in a strong effort against Messi and Miami.
Even though key midfielder Santiago Rodriguez was transferred to Botafogo just hours before the match, NYCFC looked no worse for wear, with last year’s leading scorer Alonso Martinez potting a goal and Mitja Ilenic adding one of his own, even hitting Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark celebration to taunt Messi.
Giving up the stoppage time goal is a heartbreaker in a performance that should have been much better.
15. Minnesota United
Kelvin Yeboah hit the post, and Tani Oluwaseyi put himself in position to score, but the attack didn’t come together for Minnesota United in their 1–0 loss to LAFC. Still, they had 0.79 expected goals.
They deserved better, but LAFC is a tough team to beat on any day.
16. CF Montréal
CF Montréal are one of the most frugal teams in MLS, but they more than held their own against one of the biggest spenders in a 3–2 loss to Atlanta United. Former Toronto FC forward Prince Owusu had one of his best MLS games, scoring a goal and an assist, while fullback American youngster Caden Clark also stood out.
The best moment, though, came on the second goal, a brilliant six-pass buildup, ending in a headed goal from young Canadian starlet Nathan Saliba.
17. Toronto FC
Lorenzo Insigne is still on the roster but far from any plans for head coach Robin Fraser. The other Italian DP, though, Federico Bernardeschi, stepped up with a goal from the penalty spot and created three chances in a 2–2 draw.
Jonathan Osorio also notched another goal as the club’s captain, which is always a welcoming sight for Reds fans. Maybe they’ll learn not to leave Christian Benteke open in the box next time.
18. Sporting Kansas City
It was a rested roster for head coach Peter Vermes, but SKC held their own in their loss to Austin FC.
Still, the second-half performance should have been better with Dejan Joveljic and the new Designated Player signing Manu Garcia out there, who only created a single chance combined.
They’re balancing minutes right now, given the test of Inter Miami in the Champions Cup, so a 1–0 loss isn’t terrible at this point.
19. Houston Dynamo
The Houston Dynamo faced what might be their most significant problem in 2025: a lack of difference-makers.
While they controlled possession with 56 percent and led 11-7 on shots, they trailed when it came to big chances created and didn’t have the difference-makers to cash in on their creations. Previously, Adalberto Carrasquilla or Hector Herrera might have done that, but they left in the offseason.
Artur had his moments in midfield and shut things down with seven defensive actions, but there wasn’t much to offer in attack for Houston. The loss came at the hands of a difference maker in Dallas’s Petar Musa.
Not bad, but indicative of potential struggles
20. LA Galaxy
Oh no, LA Galaxy. You went out and lost to an expansion team in your first game back from MLS Cup? Oof.
This was a rough one for the LA Galaxy, who started the season with Designated Players Riqui Puig and Joseph Paintsil on the sidelines and also said goodbye to Mark Delgado, Gaston Brugman, Jalen Neal, Dejan Joveljic and others after winning MLS Cup.
Greg Vanney started goalkeeper Novak Micovic over John McCarthy, and his mistake started the unravelling. Meanwhile, Marco Reus, Diego Fagundez, Christian Ramirez, and Gabriel Pec looked lackluster in their attacks.
Work to do for the champions.
21. Colorado Rapids
Djordje Mihalovic had a standout performance in the Champions Cup win over LAFC midweek and was a bit lackluster on Saturday. Still, the Rapids stayed strong defensively in a 0–0 draw with St. Louis CITY SC.
They did so short handed as well, resting three usual starters. I liked what new signing Josh Atencio brought to midfield, though, with three passes into the final third in a well-rounded performance.
22. St. Louis CITY SC
As much as the Rapids impressed, St. Louis CITY SC found themselves a tough result in their debut under new head coach Olof Mellberg, keeping a clean sheet and controlling much of the game.
Henry Kessler and Kyle Hiebert were strong at center back and combined for 14 clearances, and they also helped launch attacks. This team will be much better once it finds a rhythm for last season’s summer signings, Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert.
They should’ve won after leading 17-2 on shots and creating 2.01 expected goals.
23. Nashville SC
BJ Callaghan is in his first full season with Nashville SC, and they didn’t play a poor game in a 0–0 draw with the New England Revolution. Yet, striker Sam Surridge failed to score on five big chances, and Hany Mukhtar’s struggles continued.
If Surridge's situation doesn't improve, Nashville might be in for a long season or potentially a new striker.
24. D.C. United
Christian Benteke scored on a header off a cross, and head coach Troy Lesesne’s team struggled to create other significant chances. A point is okay, and surrendering a late penalty is tough, but it felt a lot like 2024, and that didn’t get this team to the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Benteke can only do so much.
25. New York Red Bulls
For a team that looked dominant in the MLS Cup Playoffs, that edge wasn’t there in their season-opening loss to FC Cincinnati.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had a solid debut, with two shots and a pair of chances created, but sometimes seemed to cross wires with Emil Forsberg and Lewis Morgan.
This is a good team with a strong mix of experience and youth. With a new key piece added to the mix up top, it might take a while to find their stride.
26. New England Revolution
Leonardo Campana was okay in his Revs debut, and Carles Gil was a standout midfielder as usual. Overall, the Revolution played a soccer game on Saturday against Nashville SC.
27. Orlando City SC
Dropping a 4-2 loss on opening day wasn’t in the plans for Orlando City and head coach Oscar Pareja, but despite winning the xG battle 2.49 to 1.87 and getting a brace from Marco Pašalić, they couldn’t shut things down.
Eduard Atuesta struggled to fit in through his debut, often clashing in midfield with Martin Ojeda, who stood out with five chance creations. At the back, though, goalkeeper Pedro Gallese had a performance he’ll want to forget, as did the entire backline without Robin Jansson, who was taken out of the starting lineup after feeling a knock pre-match.
28. Chicago Fire FC
Gregg Berhalter was all smiles pre-match, and the Chicago Fire can be happy with a brace from Brian Gutierrez. Still, their center-back pairing of former Philadelphia Union standout Jack Elliott and Carlos Teran looked disconnected and lost in transition.
Jonathan Bamba had two assists and looked good with Gutierrez, but Berhalter’s debut in Chicago saw him lead a somewhat disorganized effort. The good thing is that the Fire is an ambitious club and are putting the pieces in place to build an MLS contender.
29. Real Salt Lake
The worries came true for head coach Pablo Mastroeni’s group: Diego Luna can only do so much.
A 4–0 loss and having your former superstar score on you is about as bad as it gets to start a season, and that’s exactly what happened for Real Salt Lake in their Western Conference clash with the rebuilt San Jose Earthquakes.
This might be a long year for RSL. Cool kits, though.
30. Portland Timbers
Kamal Miller will want to forget his early red card. Maxime Crepeau will want to forget almost every goal, and new Designated Player midfielder David da Costa will probably want to forget his rain-soaked debut.
This was bad by Portland, and it couldn’t have been much worse for Phil Neville’s group. Diego Chara hit 400 appearances for the club, though, so I guess congrats on that.