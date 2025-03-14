MLS Predictions: Full List of Matchday 4 Games
The fourth weekend of MLS is here, and it brings a packed schedule of skilled games, playoff rematches and potentially the returns of some superstars, including Lionel Messi and Lorenzo Insigne.
Sports Illustrated predicts Matchday 4 of MLS action below.
New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City SC
Prediction: New York Red Bulls 0-0 Orlando City SC
The New York Red Bulls haven’t struggled to score this season, and they take on a team that hasn’t shown much ability to break down stellar defensive setups. Emil Forsberg will look to hit the back of the net at Sports Illustrated Stadium for the second time this season, but other than his strike against Nashville SC, he hasn’t gotten into strong scoring areas.
Orlando City SC have shown they can score this season, putting up four goals against Toronto two weeks ago, but they’ve yet to take on a defense as strong as the Red Bulls.
Toronto FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
Prediction: Toronto FC 2-2 Chicago Fire FC
Toronto FC are always one of the latest teams to open its home schedule, thanks to a natural grass pitch in a cold Canadian climate, but they get an enticing opponent for the first day at BMO Field.
While head coach Robin Fraser’s side have looked far from elite, they have proven they can score against leaky backlines, netting two against Orlando City SC two weeks ago. With the extra energy from a home opener and the potential for Lorenzo Insigne to make a brief season debut, expect a strong TFC performance, too. However, they are still fickle defensively, something Chicago’s Brian Gutierrez should enjoy.
LAFC vs. Austin FC
Prediction: LAFC 3-1 Austin FC
LAFC scores goals and are good at the back. After two stingy 1–0 wins, LAFC had an attacking explosion with five goals against Seattle Sounders FC on Matchday 3. Although a handful of goals remains unlikely, they should be able to get a few past Brad Stuver and Austin FC.
Austin’s attack could get in on the goal-fest, too, with new signings Myrto Uzuni and Brandon Vazquez looking to make an impact after a slow start to the season.
Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati
Prediction: Charlotte FC 2–2 FC Cincinnati
Kévin Denkey, the second-most expensive striker in MLS transfer history against a former Premier League star in Wilfried Zaha. This one has all the makings of a dynamic, attacking affair, with several difference-makers on both teams.
FC Cincinnati looks strong with Luca Orellano back in the lineup, and new signings Denkey and Evander are continuing to establish their partnership. Yet, they’ll have to outwork Charlotte FC's Zaha, who has been impactful against top sides Inter Miami and Atlanta United.
D.C United vs CF Montréal
Prediction: D.C United 1-1 CF Montréal
Christian Benteke has continued to be a reliable attacking force for D.C. United, and that should be no different against a CF Montréal side that has lost each of their three games this season. Despite being shutout in a 2–0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC last weekend, expect Montreal to bounce back with at least a goal in their visit.
New York City FC vs. New England Revolution
Prediction: New York City FC 3-0 New England Revolution
New York City FC got off to a strong start in their penultimate season at Yankee Stadium last weekend, and they should be able to carry that momentum into this weekend’s clash with a struggling New England Revolution side, which has yet to score a goal in three matches.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United FC
Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-1 Minnesota United FC
Neither Sporting Kansas City nor Minnesota United have had exceptional attacking days this season. Still, the pressure in this match lies solely on Sporting Kansas City, as the chair beneath SKC head coach Peter Vermes’ seat starts to warm.
Minnesota United will look to Kelvin Yeboah and Tani Oluwaseyi to create a moment up top, yet each match has been decided by one goal. Meanwhile, SKC have yet to score more than one goal in a match, but they’ve lost their first three games to open the season.
FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Prediction: FC Dallas 2-2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Luciano Acosta and Petar Musa have slowly been developing their partnership with FC Dallas, and this weekend might give them a strong chance as they take on a fatigued Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
While Dallas struggled against Chicago Fire FC last weekend, the duo showed their skills in a 3–3 draw with the Colorado Rapids two weeks ago. Their quick passing and off-ball movements could punish a Vancouver team playing its eighth game in 22 days.
It is unlucky for head coach Eric Quill’s Dallas, though, because their defense is simply porous. Vancouver has depth in attack and scored two goals against Sergio Ramos’ CF Monterrey midweek—they’ll probably be able to get a couple in Frisco, too. All while saying goodbye to their perfect record.
Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake
Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-0 Real Salt Lake
The Houston Dynamo had a rough start to the season but showed signs of structure in a 0–0 draw with Columbus Crew SC last week. Hosting Real Salt Lake this weekend, look for continued elevated play from midfielder Jack McGlynn, who may be able to exploit space in a tough midfield battle with RSL’s Emeka Eneli.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 2–0 Seattle Sounders FC
Coming back home to Energizer Park, fans will be happy to see a St. Louis CITY SC team that showed they can score goals, not just defend. With Marcel Hartel, Cedric Teuchert and Simon Becher showing form in attack, expect head coach Olof Mellberg’s side to press Seattle and make the most of their chances while they look to become just the third MLS team to start a season with four straight clean sheets.
San Diego FC vs. Columbus Crew SC
Prediction: San Diego FC 2-1 Columbus Crew SC
San Diego FC have enjoyed an undefeated run so far, but their two wins came away from home against LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake. This weekend, expect them to grab their first home victory against the standard-bearer of MLS for the last few years.
Diego Rossi and Jacen Russell-Rowe can be a lot to handle, but San Diego’s attacking duo of Anders Dreyer and Marcus Ingvartsen has proven strong this season and should be able to snag a goal or two for the hosts.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids
Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 3–3 Colorado Rapids
The San Jose Earthquakes suffered their first loss of the Bruce Arena era last week and return home with hopes of getting back in the win column. With attacking starlets Cristian Espinoza, Josef Martinez and Chicho Arango, they battle a Colorado Rapids side that is intense all-around but showed they can be up for a shootout in a 3–3 draw with FC Dallas.
Combine San Jose’s attack with Colorado’s Rafael Navarro, Djordje Mihailovic and Joshua Atencio, and this should be a fun, goal-filled affair.
Philadelphia Union vs. Nashville SC
Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-0 Nashville SC
The Philadelphia Union will win this game and continue their perfect season, and I’d go as far to say Tai Baribo will score his seventh goal in four matches and match Edson Buddle as the only MLS players to hit that mark to start a season. Despite the potential of getting Jacob Shaffelburg back, Nashville SC haven’t looked good this season, even in the 2–0 win over the also–struggling Portland Timbers.
Philadelphia is too good a team to be beaten right now unless their opponent is called Inter Miami CF or maybe the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy
Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-2 LA Galaxy
The LA Galaxy might have finally broken through. On Wednesday, they scored four goals and won their first game of the competitive season in Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup tie against Costa Rica’s CS Herediano. With Christian Ramirez and Gabriel Pec getting on the scoresheet, they might have found a little swagger heading into the weekend.
David Da Costa is showing well through his early days in Portland, but the LA Galaxy will be hungry for a win and will ride a bit of confidence after their midweek victory.
Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF
Prediction: Atlanta United 1-3 Inter Miami CF
Atlanta United is under a lot of pressure this weekend after spending a reported $32 million on Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almiron this offseason. However, they have struggled to finish lately and may be missing Latte Lath after he was put into concussion protocol against the New York Red Bulls last week.
Inter Miami might also have Lionel Messi back.