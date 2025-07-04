MLS Schedule: The Most Important Games of July
In a month that starts with Independence Day matches and ends amid the ever-formative summer transfer window, July is always a special time in any MLS season.
The 2025 campaign is no different, as the regular season schedules continue on alongside Leagues Cup action, and all three MLS teams that participated in the FIFA Club World Cup re-enter the fold with their other 27 league counterparts.
With four weeks to choose from, here are five matches on July’s MLS schedule that you simply can’t miss.
Seattle Sounders vs. Columbus Crew SC - July 6
Two of the most historic MLS clubs battle in an inter-conference clash to kick off the month of July, and both have high hopes of making the rest of the season something to remember.
For head coach Brian Schmetzer and the Seattle Sounders, it’s all eyes on keeping their form after an impressive FIFA Club World Cup, where they showed well despite losing each match and failing to advance from the group stage.
In MLS, the Sounders have yet to hit their best form, hampered by injuries and inconsistency each week. However, with striker Jesus Ferreira back, alongside midfielders Pedro de la Vega, Christian Roldan and defender Jackson Ragen, there’s reason to dream for the Rave Green.
Meanwhile, they come up against the high-powered Columbus Crew, who have won their last three matches, boasting star power in Diego Rossi and Darlington Nagbe in attack, as well as a dominant center back duo of Steven Moreira and Sean Zawadzki.
Two historic clubs with recent success and dreams of more, featuring Schemtzer and Wilfried Nancy, are two of the most adaptable coaches in the league. This one will be fun.
FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew SC - July 12
Few derby matches in MLS rival the hatred that surrounds the Hell is Real Derby, and that’s exactly what fans will be treated to in the second week of July. It is also the first time each team will have a full week off heading into the matchup, with their previous Hell is Real clash coming off the back of midweek games.
FC Cincinnati has been electric all season, following the departure of Luciano Acosta late in the offseason and replacing his talents with Kévin Denkey and Evander in attack. Heading into July, Denkey had nine goals, while Evander had 11 goals and six assists, putting him in the early conversation for MLS MVP.
Columbus, meanwhile, looks to extend their lead in the Hell is Real Derby, leading 8-4 in wins. Yet, both teams will be desperate to claim Ohio supremacy, given that the previous two derby matches have ended in a draw.
LAFC vs LA Galaxy - July 19
Although it may not carry the same weight as previous years, the midsummer El Tráfico clashes between LAFC and the LA Galaxy have become something of MLS lore in recent seasons.
While this edition of the matchup heads to LAFC’s BMO Stadium and won’t see a record-breaking 82,110 crowd, as was the case at the Rose Bowl Independence Day match in 2023, it will still be an electric match to behold.
For the Galaxy, these big matches with bragging rights are effectively all they have to play for. After 20 games, head coach Greg Vanney’s team had secured just one win, but had one of their best performances in the 2–2 El Tráfico draw in May at their home in Carson.
Although Marco Reus and his teammates might not have much to fight for in the table, they will no doubt want to give a gut-punch to an LAFC side still trying to find its best form and establish itself as an MLS Cup contender, especially given the amount of match congestion they have after a disappointing Club World Cup journey.
With all the quality on the pitch in Reus, Denis Bouanga, Hugo Lloris and more, El Tráfico is always a must-watch.
San Diego vs Vancouver Whitecaps - July 19
San Diego FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps have been two of the best teams through the first half of the MLS season, both doing so quite unexpectedly.
For Vancouver, it’s been a nice breakout at the top of the table after nearly 14 years of mediocrity, whereas for San Diego FC, it's been a perfect start in one of the best MLS expansion seasons ever.
Yet, San Diego FC dominated in a 5–3 win in their only clash so far, led by four goals from Milan Iloski, all coming in 12 minutes of gameplay, the fastest four-goal spell in MLS history. In this matchup, Vancouver will want its revenge, especially after getting leading striker Brian White back from international duty.
Both these teams play fun, fluid styles, so this should be a fun clash regardless of how each side finds their form in the matches leading up to it.
Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati - July 26
Inter Miami CF wil have a packed schedule in the month of July with seven games on the docket, but their matchup with FC Cincinnati on July 26 stands out among the rest.
It is a clash of roster-building ideals, with Miami’s European and veteran star power against FC Cincinnati’s scouted and poised investments in Evander and Kévin Denkey, while it will also likely be a battle between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Late July is already getting into a very formative time in the buildup to the MLS Cup Playoffs as well, making this one to watch for seeding purposes, assuming both sides keep their relative form among the league’s best clubs.