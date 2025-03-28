MLS Score Predictions: Full List of Matchday 6 Games
Normalcy returns to the 2025 MLS season after the first international break of the campaign, which featured league games happening without nearly 100 players. All the stars, including Lionel Messi, are back for Matchday 6 as teams get set to close out the month of March.
Sports Illustrated predicts the weekend of MLS action below.
MLS Score Predictions: Matchday 5
New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls
Prediction: New England Revolution 0–3 New York Red Bulls
Things have not been going well for the New England Revolution, having scored just one goal in four games –and it was an own goal, too. After having last weekend’s international break off, the Revolution return to face an in-form New York Red Bulls, who are undefeated in four games and coming off a 2–1 win over Toronto FC.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
Emil Forsberg has been in top form for the Red Bulls with three goals this season and should be able to add to that against the Revs. At the same time, the return of goalkeeper Carlos Coronel and defender Omar Valencia don’t make things any easier for the Revolution attack.
Toronto FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Prediction: Toronto FC 1-3 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
All eyes will be on how Toronto FC supporters welcome back Lorenzo Insigne after the much-maligned midfielder played for the first time in 2025 in last week’s loss to the New York Red Bulls.
Led by head coach Robin Fraser, Toronto FC have secured just one point through the first five weeks of the season and sit tied for last place in the Eastern Conference. They will have a significant challenge against the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps, who despite losing 3–1 to Chicago Fire FC last week, welcome back Andres Cubas, Pedro Vite, Brian White and Ali Ahmed from international duty.
Colorado Rapids vs. Charlotte FC
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 3-3 Charlotte FC
The Colorado Rapids and Charlotte FC have been caught in some high-scoring games this season, and this week should be no different, despite the elite goalkeeper talent on show.
Despite missing key attacking pieces Patrick Agyemang and Liel Abada last weekend, Charlotte put up a dominant 4–1 win against the San Jose Earthquakes and welcomed both of their offensive drivers back for Matchday 6.
While Colorado’s Zack Steffen and Charlotte’s Kristijan Kahlina are two of the league’s best between the sticks, expect an immense attacking showdown with Abada, Agyemang, Wilfried Zaha, Djordje Mihailovic and Rafael Navarro.
Atlanta United vs. New York City FC
Prediction: Atlanta United 1–1 New York City FC
Emmanuel Latte Lath has four goals in five matches with Atlanta United this season but has been one of the few bright spots in the Five Stripes’ attack. While the roster has immense talent, it hasn’t yet been gelled under head coach Ronny Deila.
Despite playing as a winger, Miguel Almiron drifts inside and interferes with Alexey Miranchuk and other central players' work. In last week’s 2–2 draw with FC Cincinnati, the midfield looked more composed without Almiron. Still, their best likely comes with the Paraguayan in the lineup.
Latte Lath will likely be favored to get another goal in this one, but taking on Matt Freese in New York City FC’s net is never easy. For Atlanta’s backline, they’ll hope to shut down Alonso Martinez, who has a goal and two assists in two games this season.
D.C. United vs Columbus Crew SC
Prediction: D.C United 1–1 Columbus Crew SC
D.C. United went through their first four games without losing before falling 4–1 to Orlando City SC last week, but they should be able to get a point against Columbus Crew SC, who have drawn their last three matchups.
While D.C. have struggled to control games, they have a surefire attacking focal point of Christian Benteke, who has three goals in five games this season and is chasing Philadelphia’s Tai Baribo for a second straight MLS Golden Boot.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MLS WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Meanwhile, Columbus have been relying on several attacking pieces, with Jacen Russell-Rowe and Diego Rossi leading the team with two goals each, the former coming in just 366 minutes of play.
The two sides have six draws through 10 combined games, making this one likely to end with one point apiece.
Inter Miami CF vs. Philadelphia Union
Prediction: Inter Miami CF 2-2 Philadelphia Union
It’s a battle for the top of the Eastern Conference, and the Philadelphia Union may prove the perfect challenge for Inter Miami on Matchday 6, regardless of whether Lionel Messi plays or continues to sit on the sidelines.
Under new head coach Bradley Carnell, the Union have been a defensively sound team, but can also score, especially in transition. Led by Baribo’s six goals, the Union have found the back of the net 12 times, the second most among Eastern Conference teams.
With the deep rosters on both sides, this one should have goals, and the Union have shown well enough to beat anyone in MLS this season. However, nobody has been able to beat Inter Miami, and it would take quite the performance to do so.
Chicago Fire FC vs. CF Montreal
Prediction: Chicago Fire FC 3-0 CF Montreal
Chicago Fire FC are thriving with three straight wins under new head coach Gregg Berhalter, and recently took down the previously perfect record Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Matchday 5.
With everything going well for Berhalter, leading scorer Hugo Cuypers and the Fire, they welcome CF Montreal to Soldier Field, a side amid a dismal spell and one that fired now former head coach Laurent Courtois earlier this week.
Despite not playing a home match yet this season due to frigid Québec temperatures, Montreal are already reeling and don’t seem to have a light at the end of the tunnel. While a new manager bump could be possible under interim manager and former player Marco Donadel, this should be an easy win for the Fire.
FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City
Prediction: FC Dallas 2–0 Sporting Kansas City
It’s always a fun night when two original MLS teams clash, but Sporting Kansas City has not had a fun season. They are still winless after five games and are coming off a 2–0 loss to LAFC.
While FC Dallas haven’t quite reached the heights they aspire to yet, each game has seen continued growth in the attacking partnership of Petar Musa and marquee offseason signing Luciano Acosta. Last week, the five-foot-two Acosta even scored a header in a 1–0 win over Real Salt Lake for his second goal of the season.
Starting goalkeeper Martin Paes returns from international duty for Dallas, a factor that won’t help Kansas City’s sputtering attack. Head coach Peter Vermes’ team seems destined to leave Dallas without any points.
Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake
Prediction: Minnesota United 2–1 Real Salt Lake
For the second weekend in a row, USMNT midfielder Diego Luna will take on Canadian foes Tani Oluwaseyi and Dayne St. Clair, two CanMNT players who played a significant role in their 2–1 Concacaf Nations League win over the United States.
Luna was one of the bright spots for the USMNT and returns to Salt Lake this weekend, looking to help them bounce back from a 1–0 loss to FC Dallas. Meanwhile, St. Clair and Oluwaseyi stepped back into a Loons side that picked up a second straight draw, 2–2 against the LA Galaxy.
Minnesota will have the slight advantage of being at home in this one and will be zoned in on seeing out a lead if they get one. In the last two matchdays, head coach Eric Ramsay’s team has surrendered leads within the final five minutes, surrendering four points that could be crucial in the race towards the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati
Prediction: Nashville SC 1-3 FC Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati got the attacking play they’ve been waiting for from Evander last week, as the Brazilian netted a brace in a 2–2 draw with Atlanta United. They will hope he can repeat that form against Nashville SC, a side that has hit a spell of stellar form under new head coach BJ Callaghan.
As Cincinnati welcomes back striker Kévin Denkey after his international duty absence with Togo, they also prepare for a Nashville side riding a three-game win streak, which has seen them beat not only struggling CF Montreal but also the high-flying Philadelphia Union.
While Hany Mukhtar hasn’t been able to reach the levels of his 2023 MLS MVP campaign, Nashville should get a bit of an attacking boost, with Jacob Shaffelburg likely to play significant minutes in MLS for the first time this season.
LA Galaxy vs. Orlando City SC
Prediction: LA Galaxy 1-3 Orlando City SC
New striker signing Christian Ramirez has started to hit some form for the LA Galaxy, but the team has continued to look listless. Even with two straight draws, the reigning MLS Cup champions have reached the sixth week of the season without their first victory.
Orlando City SC, meanwhile, have been flying high as of late. Marco Pasalic has four goals in five games, Luis Muriel has a goal contribution in four straight games, and Martin Ojeda has continued to be an attacking standout.
Orlando’s play under head coach Oscar Pareja is very impressive, and there's every reason to think they can continue that run in their visit to Dignity Health Sports Park on Matchday 6.
San Diego FC vs. LAFC
Prediction: San Diego FC 2–1 LAFC
San Diego FC are coming into a match off a loss for the first time in their history, after dropping a 2–1 result in a visit to Austin FC last weekend. Yet, this week's focus will be to send their fans home happy and capture their first win at Snapdragon Stadium.
With Anders Dreyer, Onni Valakari and Luca de la Torre finding their form, head coach Mikey Varas’ team has the attacking qualities to take down LAFC, and even goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who has three clean sheets so far this season.
While Denis Bouanga and David Martinez make LAFC a dangerous opponent, San Diego’s extra motivation should pay off in this clash of new California rivals.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1–1 Seattle Sounders FC
Things started so brightly for the San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders but have taken a significant drop off in recent weeks and both clubs enter on multi-game winless streaks.
After winning their first two games of the season under new head coach Bruce Arena, it looked like things might just go ever so swiftly for the Earthquakes. Yet, they’ve lost their last three and looked disconnected against Charlotte FC last week.
Meanwhile, injuries have hampered the Sounders all season, with Paul Arriola out for the year after an ACL tear, and both Pedro de la Vega and Jordan Morris missing time with lesser knocks.
Neither team will want to take many gambles in this game, and neither have much going for them right now, pointing towards a fairy listless 1–1 draw.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Austin FC
Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 0–0 Austin FC
After keeping four straight clean sheets to start the 2025 MLS season, St. Louis SC lost 1–0 to the Philadelphia Union last weekend, ending its shutout streak and undefeated streak.
As much as they have improved attacking-wise in recent weeks, they remain a defensively near-perfect club and will bring that identity into their clash with Austin FC, a side that has struggled to attack despite scoring twice last weekend.
While both sides have attacking talents, neither have leaned into much offensive play this season, and both should be fairly defensive this week as well in what could be an extremely cagey affair on Sunday.
Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo
Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-1 Houston Dynamo
The Portland Timbers haven’t had an ideal start to the season with just two wins in five games, but come into Sunday’s clash with the Houston Dynamo in strong form after a 3–0 victory over the Colorado Rapids.
While new midfielder and Designated Player David da Costa has a goal and two assists in his first five appearances, he is still adjusting to the league and has shown slight improvements in nearly every match.
It’s been a formative week on Houston's side, as they’ve signed Czech international midfielder Ondřej Lingr as a DP. While it's unlikely he’ll play, signing a new DP always brings an extra bit of excitement to a team, something they’ll hope can translate to some strong play from USMNT midfielder Jack McGlynn and striker Ezequiel Ponce.