What's Next for USMNT? Digesting the Concacaf Nations League, Maximizing 2025
There's 15 months until the 2026 FIFA World Cup and each of the host nations and their fans are in different headspaces.
Mexico, under Javier Aguirre's leadership once again, are on the ascendency in Concacaf. Canada, despite being overmatched by the former in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals, will feel 2026 is their year to make a statement. Then there's the United States men's national team. Four days meant for improvement turned into 180 minutes of regression.
Copa America was the breaking point for the Gregg Berhalter tenure. Eliminated in the group stage, uninspired play and frustrated fans pushed the U.S. Soccer Federation to relieve Berhalter of his duties.
In steps Mauricio Pochettino. A man who built his managerial résumé across La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Premier League. He took Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final, lifted trophies with Paris Saint-Germain—now anointed to lead a golden generation of United States talent on home soil in a World Cup.
Through eight games in charge, he's won five and lost three. The wins—three friendlies and two competitive matches against Jamaica—hardly inspire confidence. The losses—one friendly and the two debacles of the Concacaf Nations League final weekend—came against rivals both old and new. Another tournament has come and gone with no signs of improvement, rather regression as opportunities to build belief keep passing this team by.
Where does this team go from here?
The Concacaf Nations League semifinals and third place performances can be summed up as disappointing and embarrassing. Fans, players and coaches likely want to forget the four days even happened.
Take a three-game baseball series on the road where your team's rotation implodes, your bullpen is heavily taxed and you're missing your big slugger. The team gets swept and you're on the road again or heading home. Or, you're an NFL team who just had a winning streak snapped at home against an opponent with a losing record. You lost last minute on a field goal after an inexcusable penalty?
"Flush it." Right down the toilet. Forget it happened, move on and be better next week.
The USMNT doesn't have that luxury. That luxury was available after Copa America. Out with the old and in with the new coaching staff. This tournament needed to be a confidence builder on the path to 2026. Instead, the messaging needs to be, "Remember this feeling. It'll be unfathomably worse on the biggest stage."
Most of this men's national team has picked itself considering the talent competing across Europe. Mauricio Pochettino's job is not only to install a competitive tactical system, but to also figure out who he can trust. Is his best XI what we saw out there sans Antonee Robinson, Sergino Dest, Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi? Is he still figuring out who he can trust? Not just in terms of talent and tactical fit, but who gives their all for 90 minutes and fights for the badge. Questions rightfully being asked that need answers now. Sooner rather than later doesn't apply given the timeline.
The lights weren't as bright as they were last year, and pale in comparison to how they'll be next year, but the opportunity represented one just as good as any of the few available. Revenge over Panama and a showdown with a co-host rival? Music to fans' ears.
Now, they're hoping to hear a different tune next time around.
What's Next for USMNT? Maximizing 2025
The next time fans see the Stars and Stripes is in June in international friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland.
When they take the pitch, the gloves and training wheels have to come off for the coach. Positive results will go a long way in restoring belief, but showing heart and effort will go even further. That starts with team selection.
Diego Luna and Patrick Agyemang are examples of players he seemingly believes in, but wasn't ready to take a major risk with this camp. Pochettino was too reserved in his selection against Panama and it cost him. He left the bulk of the creative duties to Christian Pulisic playing behind Josh Sargent. Giving Luna even more minutes come June, or pushing what's become the fabled Gio Reyna button, will push Pulisic out wide where he's had the best season of his career so far at AC Milan.
Put your available talent in positions to succeed and let them rise to the occasion. If they falter, make hard decisions. There's no time to play the game of, "Is it the coach or the players?" Both June opponents can exponentially compound the USMNT's problems. Or, they can both be steps one and two to restoring confidence.
With less than 15 months to go until the World Cup, this team has to make the most of what's in front of them. Otherwise, a harsh reality awaits in 2026.
