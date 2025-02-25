MLS Season Pass 2025: Pricing, Costs and Discounts
An MLS Season Pass is the ultimate way to experience every moment of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.
Available on Apple TV, the package launched in 2023 as part of a decade-long media rights deal between MLS and Apple.
For the 2025 season, subscribers will have access to every regular-season match, the MLS Cup Playoffs, and the Leagues Cup—completely free of blackouts.
Beyond live games, fans can enjoy extensive coverage, including pre-match analysis, post-match breakdowns, highlights, player profiles, interviews, and full match replays.
But how much does an MLS Season Pass cost? And are there any discounts available?
Here's everything you need to know.
How Much Does MLS Season Pass Cost in 2025?
An MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is priced at $14.99 per month or $99 for the full season. Apple TV+ subscribers get a slight discount, paying $12.99 per month or $79 for the entire season.
Additionally, subscriptions can be shared with up to five family members through Family Sharing.
AppleTV doesn't offer a free trial for its MLS Season Pass, but select matches are streamed for free each week, giving non-subscribers limited access at no cost. Every week, the free matches can be found in the MLS Season Pass section on Apple TV.
The Apple TV application is available on various devices, including Apple products, smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming devices, game consoles, and even Android devices.
For the first time ever in 2025, an MLS Season Pass can also be purchased and viewed directly through both DIRECTV or Comcast Xfinity at the same standard pricing.
Get MLS Season Pass Free with T-Mobile
T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can get Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass for free.
Eligible customers can claim their season-long pass through T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app between Feb. 18 and Mar. 4.
It's worth noting that, unless you cancel, upon the end of the 2025 MLS season, the subscription will automatically renew for the 2026 MLS season at the then-current annual price.
Get MLS Season Pass Free with MLS Season Ticket
Fans who purchase a season ticket for any of MLS's 30 clubs in 2025 will also receive a complimentary MLS Season Pass.
Eligible full-season ticket holders will be sent their MLS Season Pass subscription and redemption instructions via email from their club, beginning Jan. 29th.
As with the T-Mobile offer, once season ticket holders activate their MLS Season Pass for the 2025 season through their club, it will automatically renew for future seasons as long as they continue to hold a season ticket.
MLS Season Pass For International Fans
Apple TV's MLS Season Pass is available in over 100 countries, spanning North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and beyond.
Pricing, however, can vary depending on your location. In many countries, prices may be adjusted to reflect local market conditions, so it's worth checking the Apple TV website for the most accurate pricing in your region.
In the United Kingdom, for example, an MLS Season Pass on Apple TV costs £14.99 per month or £99 for the entire season, though Barclays Blue Rewards and Premier customers can get the pass for free.
If the MLS Season Pass isn't available in your country, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) may help you access the content, but be sure to follow local laws and terms of service when using one.