A Complete List of MLS Stadiums: Locations, Features and Capacities

Major League Soccer stadiums come in all shapes and sizes.

Barnaby Lane

Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Michael Weber/IMAGO

Major League Soccer is full of variety.

There's variety in location, with the league’s 30 teams spread across the United States and even into Canada, representing a diverse range of cities and cultures.

There's variety in the players, from global superstars like Lionel Messi to rising homegrown talents like Cavan Sullivan, blending international flair with local development.

There's variety in the jerseys, with the league known for its bold and colorful designs, with teams embracing eye-catching and unconventional styles.

There's also plenty of variety in the stadiums, which come in all shapes and sizes—some dating back to the early 1900s, and some being cutting-edge venues only built in recent years.

Here, Sports Illustrated has put together a list detailing every MLS stadium, including their capacities, age, and distinguishing features.

MLS Stadiums by Team

Atlanta United (Mercedes Benz Stadium)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Michael Weber/IMAGO

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Capacity: 73,019

Year Opened: 2017

Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the second-largest venue in MLS, with a maximum capacity of 71,000. It features a distinctive retractable roof composed of eight translucent, triangular panels that, when fully opened, create the illusion of a bird spreading its wings.

Austin FC (Q2 Stadium)

Austin's Q2 Stadium.
Austin FC's Q2 Stadium. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Location: Austin, Texas

Capacity: 20,738

Year Opened: 2021

Since being added to MLS in 2021, Austin FC has sold out the Q2 Stadium for every single one of its 70 MLS regular season and playoff home matches.

CF Montréal (Saputo Stadium)

Saputo Stadium.
Saputo Stadium. / David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Location: Montreal, Quebec

Capacity: 20,341

Year Opened: 2008

Saputo Stadium is located on the site of the former practice track and field area from the 1976 Summer Olympics, with the stadium's east side offering a view of the iconic inclined tower of Olympic Stadium.

Charlotte FC (Bank of America Stadium)

Bank of America Stadium
Bank of America Stadium is home to Charlotte FC. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Capacity: 75,412

Year Opened: 1996

Originally built for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, Bank of America Stadium was modified to accommodate Charlotte FC’s MLS entry. The stadium's capacity is reduced to 38,000 for most matches.

Chicago Fire (Soldier Field)

Soldier Field.
Soldier Field. / Robin Alam/Getty

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Capacity: 61,500

Year Opened: 1926

The oldest stadium in MLS, Soldier Field sits along Lake Michigan and has hosted a variety of major sporting events, including FIFA World Cup matches and Copa América finals. The Chicago Fire share the stadium with the Chicago Bears of the NFL.

Colorado Rapids (Dick's Sporting Goods Park)

Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
Dick's Sporting Goods Park. / Icon Sportswire/IMAGO

Location: Commerce City, Colorado

Capacity: 33,680

Year Opened: 2007

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park is located near the base of the Rocky Mountains, sitting 5,200 feet above sea level. Part of one of the largest sports complexes in the United States, it is surrounded by 22 other soccer fields.

Columbus Crew (Lower.com Field)

Lower.com Field.
Lower.com Field. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Capacity: 20,011

Year Opened: 2021

The Columbus Crew moved to Lower.com Field in 2021 after spending 22 years at Historic Crew Stadium. The team secured its third-ever MLS Cup at the new stadium in 2023.

D.C. United (Audi Field)

Audi Field.
Audi Field is home to D.C. United and the Washington Spirit. / IMAGO/Isaac Ortiz

Location: Washington, D.C.

Capacity: 20,000

Year Opened: 2018

D.C. United played its first home game at Audi Field on July 14, 2018, defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1. However, the stadium appeared to be unprepared, as a piece of railing fell before the game and struck a reporter on the head.

FC Cincinnati (TQL Stadium)

TQL Stadium.
TQL Stadium. / Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Capacity: 26,000

Year Opened: 2021

FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium includes a safe standing area named "The Bailey" that holds 3,170 spectators.

FC Dallas (Toyota Stadium)

Toyota Stadium.
Toyota Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Location: Frisco, Texas

Capacity: 20,500

Year Opened: 2005

Formerly known as Pizza Hut Park, Toyota Stadium underwent a $55 million renovation in 2018, which included the addition of a multi-tiered viewing stand, new field access tunnels, locker rooms, a press conference room, and team stores at the stadium's south end.

Houston Dynamo (Shell Energy Stadium)

Shell Energy Stadium.
Shell Energy Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Location: Houston, Texas

Capacity: 22,039

Year Opened: 2012

Houston Dynamo's Shell Energy Stadium was designed by Christopher Lee, the same architect behind Arsenal's iconic Emirates Stadium in London. The stadium has won multiple awards for its innovative construction and sustainable design.

Inter Miami (Chase Stadium)

Chase Stadium.
Chase Stadium. / PA Images/IMAGO

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Capacity: 21,550

Year Opened: 2020

Inter Miami has only been at Chase Stadium for a few years, but it has already outgrown the venue. Next year, the team will move to Miami Freedom Park––a 25,000-seat, soccer-specific stadium located near Miami International Airport.

Los Angeles FC (BMO Stadium)

BMO Stadium.
BMO Stadium. / Ryan Sun-Imagn Images

Location: Los Angeles, California

Capacity: 22,000

Year Opened: 2018

BMO Stadium is home to both Los Angeles FC and the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC. It is built on the site of the former Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena.

LA Galaxy (Dignity Health Sports Park)

Dignity Health Sports Park.
Dignity Health Sports Park. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Location: Carson, California

Capacity: 27,000

Year Opened: 2003

LA Galaxy moved to Dignity Health Sports Park in 2003 after leaving the 107,000-seat Rose Bowl in Pasadena. From 2005 to 2014, the Galaxy shared the stadium with the now-defunct Chivas USA. A statue of former star David Beckham stands outside the venue.

Minnesota United (Allianz Field)

Allianz Field.
Allianz Field. / USSF/Getty

Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Capacity: 19,600

Year Opened: 2019

Minnesota United's Allianz Field features a standing section called the "Wonderwall," named after the 1995 hit by English rock band Oasis, which serves as the club's unofficial anthem.

Nashville SC (GEODIS Park)

GEODIS Park.
GEODIS Park. / IMAGO/Jose Luis Melgarejo

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Capacity: 30,000

Year Opened: 2022

GEODIS Park resides at the historic Nashville Fairgrounds, an entertainment complex that also houses the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, the Nashville Fair, and the Nashville Flea Market.

New England Revolution (Gillette Stadium)

Gillette Stadium.
Gillette Stadium. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Capacity: 68,756

Year Opened: 2002

Gillette Stadium serves as the home of both the New England Revolution and the NFL's New England Patriots. Though it has a capacity of 68,756, it is typically reduced to around 20,000 for Revolution games.

New York City FC (Yankee Stadium)

Yankee Stadium.
Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Location: The Bronx, New York

Capacity: 46,537

Year Opened: 2009

One of the most iconic sports stadiums in the world, Yankee Stadium is best known as the home of Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees. Since 2015, New York City FC has also shared the venue for its home matches.

New York Red Bulls (Sports Illustrated Stadium)

Sports Illustrated Stadium.
Sports Illustrated Stadium. / Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Location: Harrison, New Jersey

Capacity: 25,000

Year Opened: 2010

Previously known as Red Bull Arena, the New York Red Bulls' home stadium was renamed Sports Illustrated Stadium in December 2024. On the west side of the ground is the "Red Ring of Honor," which celebrates the club's 20 best players from its first 20 seasons, as voted by fans.

Orlando City (Inter&Co Stadium)

Inter&Co Stadium.
Inter&Co Stadium. / Zoonar/IMAGO

Location: Orlando, Florida

Capacity: 25,500

Year Opened: 2017

Orlando City's Inter&Co Stadium features 49 rainbow-colored seats as a memorial honoring the victims of the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting.

Philadelphia Union (Subaru Park)

Subaru Park.
Subaru Park. / Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Location: Chester, Pennsylvania

Capacity: 18,500

Year Opened: 2010

Although it is the second-smallest stadium in MLS, Subaru Park boasts one of the league's most unique locations, sitting directly adjacent to the Delaware River with the Commodore Barry Bridge towering over the pitch.

Portland Timbers (Providence Park)

Providence Park.
Providence Park. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Location: Portland, Oregon

Capacity: 25,218

Year Opened: 1926

The history of Providence Park dates back to 1893 when it was known as Multnomah Field, a collection of sports fields with various grandstands. It was converted into a full stadium in 1926 and used for college football, before, after multiple renovations, the Portland Timbers made it their home in 2011.

Real Salt Lake (America First Field)

America First Field.
America First Field. / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Location: Sandy, Utah

Capacity: 20,213

Year Opened: 2008

Utah's Wasatch Mountain Range serves as a picturesque backdrop for America First Field, providing a stunning setting for Real Salt Lake's home matches.

San Diego FC (Snapdragon Stadium)

Snapdragon Stadium.
Snapdragon Stadium. / Getty

Location: San Diego, California

Capacity: 35,000

Year Opened: 2022

Snapdragon Stadium, home to MLS's newest team, San Diego FC, is located on the campus of San Diego State University. It also serves as the home of the university's football team, the San Diego State Aztecs.

San Jose Earthquakes (PayPal Park)

PayPal Park.
PayPal Park. / Wirestock/IMAGO

Location: San Jose, California

Capacity: 18,000

Year Opened: 2015

The San Jose Earthquakes' PayPal Park may be small, but it's mighty. Featuring a canopy roof and steeply raked seating for better views, it also boasts the largest outdoor bar in North America behind its northeast goal, complete with a double-sided scoreboard.

Seattle Sounders (Lumen Field)

Lumen Field.
Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Location: Seattle, Washington

Capacity: 68,740

Year Opened: 2002

Lumen Field is home to three sports teams: the Seattle Sounders, the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, and Seattle Reign FC of the NWSL. During an NFL game in 2011, the stadium shook so much from crowd celebrations that it registered a small tremor on a local seismograph.

Sporting Kansas City (Children's Mercy Park)

Children's Mercy Park.
Children's Mercy Park. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Location: Kansas City, Kansas

Capacity: 21,000

Year Opened: 2011

Children's Mercy Park––Sporting KC's third home after Arrowhead Stadium and CommunityAmerica Ballpark––is the only stadium to host the MLS All-Star Game, the United States men's national soccer team, and the MLS Cup all in the same year, achieving this feat in 2013.

St. Louis City (Energizer Park)

Energizer Park.
Energizer Park. / Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Capacity: 22,500

Year Opened: 2011

At St. Louis City's Energizer Park, every seat is within 120 feet of the pitch—the closest of any stadium in MLS—creating an intense and immersive atmosphere for fans.

Toronto FC (BMO Field)

BMO Field.
BMO Field. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Capacity: 30,991

Year Opened: 2007

BMO Field has undergone multiple major renovations since its opening in 2007, including replacing its artificial turf with hybrid grass, adding a new stand and thousands of additional seats, and extending the field to accommodate Canadian football.

Vancouver Whitecaps (BC Place)

BC Place.
BC Place. / Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Capacity: 54,500

Year Opened: 1983

After hosting the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2010 Olympic Winter Games, BC Place was converted from an indoor to an outdoor venue by replacing its inflatable roof with one of the world's largest retractable roofs. The Vancouver Whitecaps made the stadium their home the following year.

The Biggest Stadiums in MLS

Bank of America Stadium is the biggest stadium in MLS.
Bank of America Stadium is the biggest stadium in MLS. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The biggest stadium in MLS is Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium, which can hold as many as 75,412 fans.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Atlanta United, is the division's second-biggest stadium, while the New England Revolution's Gillette Stadium is its third-biggest.

Here are the 10 biggest stadiums in MLS, ranked by capacity.

Rank

Stadium

Capacity

Team

1.

Bank of America Stadium

75,412

Charlotte FC

2.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

73,019

Atlanta United

3.

Gillette Stadium

68,756

New England Revolution

4.

Lumen Field

68,740

Seattle Sounders

5.

Soldier Field

61,500

Chicago Fire

6.

BC Place

54,500

Vancouver Whitecaps

7.

Yankee Stadium

46,537

New York City FC

8.

Snapdragon Stadium

35,000

San Diego FC

9.

Dick's Sporting Goods Park

33,680

Colorado Rapids

10.

BMO Field

30,991

Toronto FC

New and Upcoming MLS Stadiums

A rendered image of the future Miami Freedom Park.
A rendered image of the future Miami Freedom Park. / Inter Miami

Both Inter Miami and New York City FC will soon be relocating to new stadiums.

Miami will move to Miami Freedom Park at the end of the 2025 season. The 25,000-seat soccer-specific venue will be part of a larger recreation complex featuring 58 acres of public parks, a technology hub, restaurants, shops, and community soccer fields.

NYCFC is set to transition to Etihad Park in 2027. Currently under construction in the Willets Point neighborhood of Queens, the 25,000-capacity stadium will boast a seven-story LED-covered entryway and a 40,000-square-foot food hall featuring a rotating selection of local vendors.

A rendered image of the entrance of NYCFC's new Etihad Park.
A rendered image of the entrance of NYCFC's new Etihad Park. / NYCFC

Though not relocating, Minnesota United's Allianz Field is undergoing redevelopment.

Work is underway to enhance the areas surrounding the stadium, adding shops, restaurants, offices, a community social space, and extensive landscaping. The project will be highlighted by a 33-foot-high, 88-foot-wide sculpture of a loon, the club's mascot.

MLS Teams Sharing Stadiums

Yankee Stadium is also used by MLB team the New York Yankees.
Yankee Stadium is also used by MLB team the New York Yankees. / Uwe Kraft/IMAGO

Out of the MLS's 30 stadiums, 22 are soccer-specific, built exclusively for soccer games and not other sports.

Some of these stadiums are used solely by MLS teams, while others are shared with NWSL teams, such as Sports Illustrated Stadium, home to both the New York Red Bulls and Gotham FC, and Inter&Co Stadium, which hosts Orlando City and the Orlando Pride.

The remaining eight stadiums are multi-purpose venues, shared with teams from other sports.

Here is a summary of those stadiums, including details on the teams they are shared with.

Stadium

MLS Team

Shared With

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC

Carolina Panthers (NFL)

BC Place

Vancouver Whitecaps

BC Lions (CFL)

Gillette Stadium

New England Revolution

New England Patriots (NFL)

Lumen Field

Seattle Sounders

Seattle Seahawks (NFL)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United

Atlanta Falcons (NFL)

Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego FC

San Diego State Aztecs (FBS)

Soldier Field

Chicago Fire

Chicago Bears (NFL)

Yankee Stadium

New York City FC

New York Yankees (MLB)

MLS Stadiums in FC 25

EA FC 25 is massively popular among gamers.
EA FC 25 is massively popular among gamers. / MiS/IMAGO

In EA FC 25––the popular soccer video game rebranded from the FIFA series a few years ago––there are only seven MLS stadiums available to players.

These can be seen across various game modes, including Career Mode, Kick Off, and Ultimate Team, where players can purchase the stadiums using in-game currency to make them the home of their custom teams.

The seven MLS stadiums available in FC 25 are: BC Place, BMO Field, Dignity Health Sports Park, Lumen Field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Providence Park and Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.

