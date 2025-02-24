A Complete List of MLS Stadiums: Locations, Features and Capacities
Major League Soccer is full of variety.
There's variety in location, with the league’s 30 teams spread across the United States and even into Canada, representing a diverse range of cities and cultures.
There's variety in the players, from global superstars like Lionel Messi to rising homegrown talents like Cavan Sullivan, blending international flair with local development.
There's variety in the jerseys, with the league known for its bold and colorful designs, with teams embracing eye-catching and unconventional styles.
There's also plenty of variety in the stadiums, which come in all shapes and sizes—some dating back to the early 1900s, and some being cutting-edge venues only built in recent years.
Here, Sports Illustrated has put together a list detailing every MLS stadium, including their capacities, age, and distinguishing features.
MLS Stadiums by Team
Atlanta United (Mercedes Benz Stadium)
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Capacity: 73,019
Year Opened: 2017
Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the second-largest venue in MLS, with a maximum capacity of 71,000. It features a distinctive retractable roof composed of eight translucent, triangular panels that, when fully opened, create the illusion of a bird spreading its wings.
Austin FC (Q2 Stadium)
Location: Austin, Texas
Capacity: 20,738
Year Opened: 2021
Since being added to MLS in 2021, Austin FC has sold out the Q2 Stadium for every single one of its 70 MLS regular season and playoff home matches.
CF Montréal (Saputo Stadium)
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Capacity: 20,341
Year Opened: 2008
Saputo Stadium is located on the site of the former practice track and field area from the 1976 Summer Olympics, with the stadium's east side offering a view of the iconic inclined tower of Olympic Stadium.
Charlotte FC (Bank of America Stadium)
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Capacity: 75,412
Year Opened: 1996
Originally built for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, Bank of America Stadium was modified to accommodate Charlotte FC’s MLS entry. The stadium's capacity is reduced to 38,000 for most matches.
Chicago Fire (Soldier Field)
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Capacity: 61,500
Year Opened: 1926
The oldest stadium in MLS, Soldier Field sits along Lake Michigan and has hosted a variety of major sporting events, including FIFA World Cup matches and Copa América finals. The Chicago Fire share the stadium with the Chicago Bears of the NFL.
Colorado Rapids (Dick's Sporting Goods Park)
Location: Commerce City, Colorado
Capacity: 33,680
Year Opened: 2007
Dick’s Sporting Goods Park is located near the base of the Rocky Mountains, sitting 5,200 feet above sea level. Part of one of the largest sports complexes in the United States, it is surrounded by 22 other soccer fields.
Columbus Crew (Lower.com Field)
Location: Columbus, Ohio
Capacity: 20,011
Year Opened: 2021
The Columbus Crew moved to Lower.com Field in 2021 after spending 22 years at Historic Crew Stadium. The team secured its third-ever MLS Cup at the new stadium in 2023.
D.C. United (Audi Field)
Location: Washington, D.C.
Capacity: 20,000
Year Opened: 2018
D.C. United played its first home game at Audi Field on July 14, 2018, defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1. However, the stadium appeared to be unprepared, as a piece of railing fell before the game and struck a reporter on the head.
FC Cincinnati (TQL Stadium)
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Capacity: 26,000
Year Opened: 2021
FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium includes a safe standing area named "The Bailey" that holds 3,170 spectators.
FC Dallas (Toyota Stadium)
Location: Frisco, Texas
Capacity: 20,500
Year Opened: 2005
Formerly known as Pizza Hut Park, Toyota Stadium underwent a $55 million renovation in 2018, which included the addition of a multi-tiered viewing stand, new field access tunnels, locker rooms, a press conference room, and team stores at the stadium's south end.
Houston Dynamo (Shell Energy Stadium)
Location: Houston, Texas
Capacity: 22,039
Year Opened: 2012
Houston Dynamo's Shell Energy Stadium was designed by Christopher Lee, the same architect behind Arsenal's iconic Emirates Stadium in London. The stadium has won multiple awards for its innovative construction and sustainable design.
Inter Miami (Chase Stadium)
Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Capacity: 21,550
Year Opened: 2020
Inter Miami has only been at Chase Stadium for a few years, but it has already outgrown the venue. Next year, the team will move to Miami Freedom Park––a 25,000-seat, soccer-specific stadium located near Miami International Airport.
Los Angeles FC (BMO Stadium)
Location: Los Angeles, California
Capacity: 22,000
Year Opened: 2018
BMO Stadium is home to both Los Angeles FC and the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC. It is built on the site of the former Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena.
LA Galaxy (Dignity Health Sports Park)
Location: Carson, California
Capacity: 27,000
Year Opened: 2003
LA Galaxy moved to Dignity Health Sports Park in 2003 after leaving the 107,000-seat Rose Bowl in Pasadena. From 2005 to 2014, the Galaxy shared the stadium with the now-defunct Chivas USA. A statue of former star David Beckham stands outside the venue.
Minnesota United (Allianz Field)
Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
Capacity: 19,600
Year Opened: 2019
Minnesota United's Allianz Field features a standing section called the "Wonderwall," named after the 1995 hit by English rock band Oasis, which serves as the club's unofficial anthem.
Nashville SC (GEODIS Park)
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Capacity: 30,000
Year Opened: 2022
GEODIS Park resides at the historic Nashville Fairgrounds, an entertainment complex that also houses the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, the Nashville Fair, and the Nashville Flea Market.
New England Revolution (Gillette Stadium)
Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
Capacity: 68,756
Year Opened: 2002
Gillette Stadium serves as the home of both the New England Revolution and the NFL's New England Patriots. Though it has a capacity of 68,756, it is typically reduced to around 20,000 for Revolution games.
New York City FC (Yankee Stadium)
Location: The Bronx, New York
Capacity: 46,537
Year Opened: 2009
One of the most iconic sports stadiums in the world, Yankee Stadium is best known as the home of Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees. Since 2015, New York City FC has also shared the venue for its home matches.
New York Red Bulls (Sports Illustrated Stadium)
Location: Harrison, New Jersey
Capacity: 25,000
Year Opened: 2010
Previously known as Red Bull Arena, the New York Red Bulls' home stadium was renamed Sports Illustrated Stadium in December 2024. On the west side of the ground is the "Red Ring of Honor," which celebrates the club's 20 best players from its first 20 seasons, as voted by fans.
Orlando City (Inter&Co Stadium)
Location: Orlando, Florida
Capacity: 25,500
Year Opened: 2017
Orlando City's Inter&Co Stadium features 49 rainbow-colored seats as a memorial honoring the victims of the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting.
Philadelphia Union (Subaru Park)
Location: Chester, Pennsylvania
Capacity: 18,500
Year Opened: 2010
Although it is the second-smallest stadium in MLS, Subaru Park boasts one of the league's most unique locations, sitting directly adjacent to the Delaware River with the Commodore Barry Bridge towering over the pitch.
Portland Timbers (Providence Park)
Location: Portland, Oregon
Capacity: 25,218
Year Opened: 1926
The history of Providence Park dates back to 1893 when it was known as Multnomah Field, a collection of sports fields with various grandstands. It was converted into a full stadium in 1926 and used for college football, before, after multiple renovations, the Portland Timbers made it their home in 2011.
Real Salt Lake (America First Field)
Location: Sandy, Utah
Capacity: 20,213
Year Opened: 2008
Utah's Wasatch Mountain Range serves as a picturesque backdrop for America First Field, providing a stunning setting for Real Salt Lake's home matches.
San Diego FC (Snapdragon Stadium)
Location: San Diego, California
Capacity: 35,000
Year Opened: 2022
Snapdragon Stadium, home to MLS's newest team, San Diego FC, is located on the campus of San Diego State University. It also serves as the home of the university's football team, the San Diego State Aztecs.
San Jose Earthquakes (PayPal Park)
Location: San Jose, California
Capacity: 18,000
Year Opened: 2015
The San Jose Earthquakes' PayPal Park may be small, but it's mighty. Featuring a canopy roof and steeply raked seating for better views, it also boasts the largest outdoor bar in North America behind its northeast goal, complete with a double-sided scoreboard.
Seattle Sounders (Lumen Field)
Location: Seattle, Washington
Capacity: 68,740
Year Opened: 2002
Lumen Field is home to three sports teams: the Seattle Sounders, the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, and Seattle Reign FC of the NWSL. During an NFL game in 2011, the stadium shook so much from crowd celebrations that it registered a small tremor on a local seismograph.
Sporting Kansas City (Children's Mercy Park)
Location: Kansas City, Kansas
Capacity: 21,000
Year Opened: 2011
Children's Mercy Park––Sporting KC's third home after Arrowhead Stadium and CommunityAmerica Ballpark––is the only stadium to host the MLS All-Star Game, the United States men's national soccer team, and the MLS Cup all in the same year, achieving this feat in 2013.
St. Louis City (Energizer Park)
Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Capacity: 22,500
Year Opened: 2011
At St. Louis City's Energizer Park, every seat is within 120 feet of the pitch—the closest of any stadium in MLS—creating an intense and immersive atmosphere for fans.
Toronto FC (BMO Field)
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Capacity: 30,991
Year Opened: 2007
BMO Field has undergone multiple major renovations since its opening in 2007, including replacing its artificial turf with hybrid grass, adding a new stand and thousands of additional seats, and extending the field to accommodate Canadian football.
Vancouver Whitecaps (BC Place)
Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
Capacity: 54,500
Year Opened: 1983
After hosting the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2010 Olympic Winter Games, BC Place was converted from an indoor to an outdoor venue by replacing its inflatable roof with one of the world's largest retractable roofs. The Vancouver Whitecaps made the stadium their home the following year.
The Biggest Stadiums in MLS
The biggest stadium in MLS is Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium, which can hold as many as 75,412 fans.
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Atlanta United, is the division's second-biggest stadium, while the New England Revolution's Gillette Stadium is its third-biggest.
Here are the 10 biggest stadiums in MLS, ranked by capacity.
Rank
Stadium
Capacity
Team
1.
Bank of America Stadium
75,412
Charlotte FC
2.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
73,019
Atlanta United
3.
Gillette Stadium
68,756
New England Revolution
4.
Lumen Field
68,740
Seattle Sounders
5.
Soldier Field
61,500
Chicago Fire
6.
BC Place
54,500
Vancouver Whitecaps
7.
Yankee Stadium
46,537
New York City FC
8.
Snapdragon Stadium
35,000
San Diego FC
9.
Dick's Sporting Goods Park
33,680
Colorado Rapids
10.
BMO Field
30,991
Toronto FC
New and Upcoming MLS Stadiums
Both Inter Miami and New York City FC will soon be relocating to new stadiums.
Miami will move to Miami Freedom Park at the end of the 2025 season. The 25,000-seat soccer-specific venue will be part of a larger recreation complex featuring 58 acres of public parks, a technology hub, restaurants, shops, and community soccer fields.
NYCFC is set to transition to Etihad Park in 2027. Currently under construction in the Willets Point neighborhood of Queens, the 25,000-capacity stadium will boast a seven-story LED-covered entryway and a 40,000-square-foot food hall featuring a rotating selection of local vendors.
Though not relocating, Minnesota United's Allianz Field is undergoing redevelopment.
Work is underway to enhance the areas surrounding the stadium, adding shops, restaurants, offices, a community social space, and extensive landscaping. The project will be highlighted by a 33-foot-high, 88-foot-wide sculpture of a loon, the club's mascot.
MLS Teams Sharing Stadiums
Out of the MLS's 30 stadiums, 22 are soccer-specific, built exclusively for soccer games and not other sports.
Some of these stadiums are used solely by MLS teams, while others are shared with NWSL teams, such as Sports Illustrated Stadium, home to both the New York Red Bulls and Gotham FC, and Inter&Co Stadium, which hosts Orlando City and the Orlando Pride.
The remaining eight stadiums are multi-purpose venues, shared with teams from other sports.
Here is a summary of those stadiums, including details on the teams they are shared with.
Stadium
MLS Team
Shared With
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte FC
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
BC Place
Vancouver Whitecaps
BC Lions (CFL)
Gillette Stadium
New England Revolution
New England Patriots (NFL)
Lumen Field
Seattle Sounders
Seattle Seahawks (NFL)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta United
Atlanta Falcons (NFL)
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego FC
San Diego State Aztecs (FBS)
Soldier Field
Chicago Fire
Chicago Bears (NFL)
Yankee Stadium
New York City FC
New York Yankees (MLB)
MLS Stadiums in FC 25
In EA FC 25––the popular soccer video game rebranded from the FIFA series a few years ago––there are only seven MLS stadiums available to players.
These can be seen across various game modes, including Career Mode, Kick Off, and Ultimate Team, where players can purchase the stadiums using in-game currency to make them the home of their custom teams.
The seven MLS stadiums available in FC 25 are: BC Place, BMO Field, Dignity Health Sports Park, Lumen Field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Providence Park and Sports Illustrated Stadium.