MLS Stars Honor Recently Passed Aaron Boupendza: Dénkey Earns Yellow Card for Tribute
Shockwaves were sent around the soccer world earlier in the week when it was announced that former FC Cincinnati forward, Aaron Boupendza, had died in China.
After spending the majority of two seasons in MLS, the 28-year-old’s passing hit many around the league closely, prompting tributes from LAFC’s Denis Bouanga and Cincinnati’s new frontman, Kévin Denkey on Matchday 9.
While Cincinnati found themselves on the road, their host Chicago Fire FC held a moment of silence before the match, before Cincinnati secured a 3–2 win, including a goal from Denkey in the 42nd minute.
However, Denkey’s emotional tribute earned him a yellow card from the referee, for lifting his shirt above his head; a bookable offense usually reserved for players looking to celebrate with their shirts off.
"The rule is the rule," said FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan after the match, despite the caution irking many supporters. "There’s yellow cards that you can live with. As long as he’s not getting sent off, I’m okay with it because of the message, of him supporting a former FCC player. That’s for the right reasons."
Over in Portland, where LAFC fought back to draw the host Portland Timbers 3–3 after trailing 2–0, Bouanga honored his former Gabonese international teammate, but only lifted his shirt up to read the message, rather than pulling it over his shoulders, avoiding the yellow card.
“It was tragic for his family, for Gabon, for myself. He was a friend," Bouanga said after the match. "I had prepared that celebration...It was very important for me to celebrate for his family, for Gabon, for myself.”
Boupendza scored seven goals in 24 games for Cincinnati during his time in MLS, but had recently hit good form with Zhejiang of the Chinese Super League, with four goals in his first six CSL appearances, before his death.
While he had not featured regularly for Gabon since 2023, he and Bouanga were both part of the team that advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Bouanga, meanwhile, has remained a critical piece of Gabon’s setup and has five goals in their qualifying efforts for FIFA World Cup 2026.
In China, supporters paid tribute to Boupendza ahead of matches across the league, while Chinese police said his death was due to an accidental fall from the 11th-floor of his apartment complex.