MLS SuperDraft 2025 Results: All Inter Miami Draft Picks
Inter Miami made some intriguing moves in the MLS SuperDraft 2025 to set themselves up for the 2025 MLS season and beyond.
Inter Miami are one of 30 Major League Soccer clubs bolstering their rosters thanks to the MLS SuperDraft 2025. The Herons have one pick in each of the three rounds as they look to build a squad worthy of winning the MLS Cup after this year's disappointing Round One exit in the MLS Cup Playoffs.
On the board are 477 eligible players from 150 different schools. The top collegiate talent across the country not only get the chance to join MLS, but could be lucky enough to play alongside Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets under new head coach, Javier Mascherano.
Check out every player Inter Miami drafted in this year's MLS SuperDraft 2025.
Who Did Inter Miami Select in the MLS SuperDraft 2025?
With their first pick in the MLS SuperDraft 2025, Inter Miami selected Bailey Sparks 52nd overall. The midfielder is from Southern Methodist University and led the team with nine goals and 10 assists this past season.
The Herons then selected Michael Appiah 82nd overall. The third round pick is a forward from Florida International University. The Ghana native had a career-best season in 2022 when he bagged 17 goals and seven assists for the Multnomah Lions.
The Herons did not wind up using their first round pick in the MLS SuperDraft 2025. Instead, Inter Miami traded their pick to LAFC for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money and a second round pick in the MLS SuperDraft 2026.