MLS Transfers Are Changing: How McGlynn, Joveljic Deals Are a New Era for American Soccer
The next era of Major League Soccer transfers is here.
Ahead of its 30th season, MLS introduced a new cash-for-player system, allowing clubs to buy and sell players like other leagues worldwide. A few clubs have been quick to take advantage.
Within days of the program starting, Sporting Kansas City bought Serbian international Dejan Joveljić from the MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy for $4 million. On Monday, the Philadelphia Union sold USMNT midfielder Jack McGlynn to the Houston Dynamo for $2.1 million.
On the McGlynn deal, GiveMeSport’s Tom Bogert reports the Union retained a 50% sell-on percentage if Houston ever moves the 21-year-old. The Union could also receive another $1.3 million if McGlynn hits certain performance-based metrics.
Things are changing. Clubs no longer need to rely on Targeted (TAM) and General Allocation Money (GAM), SuperDraft picks and international roster slots to do business with one another. Like every other league, they can pay straight cash for a desired player.
The system differs from the rest of the world on some specifics. Clubs can only make a maximum of two cash-for-player deals each year, and a Designated Player bought through the system maintains his DP status at the new club for the remainder of his guaranteed contract.
Unlike players acquired by other means, TAM and GAM cannot be used to “buy down” a player’s contract below DP status and convert them into a U22 Initiative Player or TAM player. Additionally, cash cannot be part of a deal with other assets.
System Will Keep Star Players in MLS
Before the cash-for-player system, keeping strong players in MLS was challenging, especially if they fell out of favor with their current club. Given the associated values of Allocation Money and SuperDraft picks, clubs struggled to trade for stars within the league.
Players like Joveljić would have likely not remained in MLS under the old system. There would not be enough value to create an equivalent to the $4 million transfer fee.
Previously, similar situations have happened for USMNT forward Brandon Vasquez, who moved to Liga MX after starring with FC Cincinnati and now finds himself back with Austin FC.
Other players in similar situations have included Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea, Cincinnati’s Lucho Acosta, Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen, and others who left MLS before returning, often on higher contracts.
This could prove particularly evident with Acosta and Portland Timbers midfielder Evander, who have spoken about wanting to move on from their clubs. Previously, they may have had to look outside the league, whereas now another MLS club could pay a straight-up fee to compete in bidding with foreign teams.
Big Changes for Galaxy, Union, Dynamo, Sporting KC
While the overarching impacts of the new system won’t be realized for a while, it’s creating an instant impact for the four clubs that have already taken part.
It puts the Galaxy in an unknown position. Joveljić scored 21 goals in 33 games in all competitions in their 2024 MLS Cup-winning campaign, including the goal that clinched them the title against the New York Red Bulls.
Heading into 2025, though, they are without star midfielder Riqui Puig, who will likely miss most of the season with an ACL injury. They also said goodbye to regular starters Mark Delgado, Gaston Brugman, and Jalen Neal before selling Joveljić.
Meanwhile, SKC see the Serbian as an attacking replacement for Mexican veteran Alan Pulido.
Pulido left the club after five seasons in which he only once scored double-digit goals. Sporting KC sold him to Liga MX’s Chivas for a fee reportedly less than the club-record $9 million they spent to acquire him in 2020.
Now, they have a new proven goalscorer, who won’t need time to adjust to the rigors of MLS, and already boasts a three-year DP contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.
On the McGlynn deal, the Dynamo got a key replacement after their midfield lost important pieces in Panama international Adalberto Carraqsuilla and Mexican international Hector Herrera. Herrera’s temper flared up in critical moments throughout last season, creating a tense environment between him and club leadership, eventually leading to his departure.
By adding the Union academy product, who has already made 108 MLS appearances, the Dynamo have a dynamic attacking midfielder with one of the best long shots in MLS. Likely to step into the starting lineup, he will allow them to continue playing a possession-based game, setting up forward Ezequiel Ponce from midfield.
In January, he impressed his first USMNT appearances and could work his way onto a Concacaf Gold Cup or Nations League roster midseason.
“We expect him to thrive in our possession-oriented style of play, as Jack’s strengths match the attributes that we value in our central midfielders,” Houston’s sporting director Pat Onstad said. ”With over 100 MLS appearances, he is a very proven player to occupy our fourth U22 initiative spot on the roster. We are excited to welcome Jack to Houston as we push for a successful 20th season."
The far-reaching impacts of the new system might not be evident yet, but they remain a critical growth point for MLS as club owners become more ambitious about competing with the world’s best clubs.