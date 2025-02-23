Mohamed Salah Becomes First Player in Premier League History to Achieve Monumental Feat
Mohamed Salah just made more Premier League history in Liverpool's 0–2 victory over Manchester City.
The Egyptian winger put in another masterful performance against Manchester City to help the Reds extend their lead to 11 points atop the Premier League table. Salah scored Liverpool's opening goal inside of 14 minutes and went on to assist Dominik Szoboszlai's goal before halftime.
Salah's two goal contributions against City etched his name in the Premier League's history books. The 32-year-old is now the first player in Premier League history to record 40+ goal contributions in two different seasons.
Check out Salah's incredible production this season compared to his previous career-best year for the Reds:
Season
Goals
Assists
Total Goal Contributions
2024–25
25
16
41 (and counting)
2017–18
32
10
42
In 27 appearances in the Premier League this season, Salah has bagged 25 goals and 16 assists. He leads the league in both categories and is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, he only needs seven more goal contributions to record the most in a single season. Alan Shearer and Andy Cole currently hold the record with 47 goal contributions.
Salah also went level with Gordon Hodgson as Liverpool's third all-time goalscorer. The two club legends scored 241 goals while representing the Reds, and Salah only needs one more to surpass Hodgson. The 32-year-old is also now 44 goals away from catching Roger Hunt in second place.
The winger might never reach that milestone, though, as his future with Liverpool remains uncertain. Salah has yet to renew his contract with the Reds and could depart Anfield in the summer. Still, he will likely make more club and league history along the way to what could be his second Premier League title with Liverpool.