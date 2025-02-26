SI

Mohamed Salah Moves Closer to Setting Premier League Assists Record in a Single Season

Salah moved into a tie with two midfield legends of the Premier League with his 17th assist of the season against Newcastle United.

Mohamed Salah is closing in on the Premier League assist record.
Mohamed Salah is moving closer to the Premier League assist record after his performance against Newcastle United.

The Egyptian forward picked up his league-leading 17th assist of the season in the second half finding Alexis Mac Allister for the team's second goal of the evening. The Premier League assist record, set by Thierry Henry in the 2002–23 season and matched by Kevin De Bruyne in the 2019–20 campaign, looks set to be broken if Salah keeps up his form.

Liverpool have 10 more games in the season with Salah needing three to tie Henry and De Bruyne and one more to overtake both greats.

Check out the assist record table below.

Player

Club

Premier League Season

Number of Assists

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

2019–20

20

Thierry Henry

Arsenal

2002–03

20

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

2016–17

18

Mesut Özil

Arsenal

2015–16

18

Cesc Fàbregas

Chelsea

2014–15

18

Frank Lampard

Chelsea

2004–05

17

Cesc Fàbregas

Arsenal

2007–08

17

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

2024–25

17

Salah's 17th assist moved him into a tie with Frank Lampard and Cesc Fàbregas. One more assist will tie him with Fàbregas, Mesut Özil and De Bruyne. After that, no player has finished a campaign with 19 assists. Getting to 20 would be a historic accomplishment given the amount of time between when Henry set the record and De Bruyne's matching. Claiming the record for himself would be yet another argument in not only his case for being one of the Premier League all-time greats, but potentially a Ballon d'Or come the end of the year.

Salah also leads the league in goals with 25 so far, five more than Erling Haaland who's second best. The assist leaders chart has even more disparity given the closest to Salah's 17 are Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard, Fulham's Antonee Robinson and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka all tied with 10.

