Can Mohamed Salah Break the Premier League Assists Record?
Mohamed Salah is chasing down another Premier League record that has not been broken in over 20 years.
Salah's 2024–25 campaign for Liverpool has been nothing short of spectacular. Even with a new head coach and an uncertain future at the club, the 32-year-old is putting together a career-best season as he leads Liverpool to what could be their second Premier League title. Through 27 matches, Salah has tallied 25 goals and 16 assists.
The Egyptian superstar has already rewritten the Premier League's history books this season. His most recent performance in Liverpool's 0–2 victory against Manchester City helped him become the first player in league history to record 40+ goal contributions in two different seasons. He is also now the Liverpool player with the most assists in a single Premier League season.
Still, there is an even bigger achievement Salah can add to his storied resume if he keeps up his current form.
Yes, Salah can break the Premier League assists record by the end of the 2024–25 campaign. The winger needs just five more assists to surpass Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne's joint-record of 20 to become the player with the most assists in a single Premier League season.
Check out the Premier League record books as they stand. Five more assists and Salah will see his name atop the following list:
Player
Club
Premier League Season
Number of Assists
Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City
2019–20
20
Thierry Henry
Arsenal
2002–03
20
Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City
2016–17
18
Mesut Özil
Arsenal
2015–16
18
Cesc Fàbregas
Chelsea
2014–15
18
Frank Lampard
Chelsea
2004–05
17
Cesc Fàbregas
Arsenal
2007–08
17
With each new assist Salah bags during the final few months of Liverpool's Premier League campaign, he will surpass one of the league's greats on the assists leaderboard for a single season. De Bruyne came the closest to dethroning Henry's record from Arsenal's 2002–03 season, but he was one shy of overtaking the Frenchman in Manchester City's 2019–20 campaign.
It is now Salah's turn to make a run for the crown. Along the way, he could also become the player with the most goal contributions in a single Premier League season in history. Salah currently has 41 to his name and needs just seven more to beat Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's joint-record of 47 goal contributions.
Salah gets his next opportunity to add more goals and assists to his Ballon d'Or-worthy season when Liverpool take on Newcastle United on Wednesday, Feb. 26.