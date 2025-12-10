Mohamed Salah Likened to Luis Suarez As Liverpool Legend Calls for Action
Steven Gerrard has urged Liverpool to find a resolution with Mohamed Salah following the forward’s falling out with Arne Slot—a situation that has reminded the all-time great of Luis Suárez’s bust-up with Brendan Rodgers in years gone by.
Salah launched an extraordinary attack on Liverpool and manager Slot after the Reds’ thrilling 3–3 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road, for which the Egyptian spent the entirety of the fixture on the bench having already been snubbed from the starting lineup for the previous two matches.
After accusing Liverpool of “throwing him under the bus”, Salah was omitted from the travelling party for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Inter, which the Premier League champions won 1–0 courtesy of Dominik Szoboszlai’s late and controversial penalty.
Salah hinted at a Liverpool exit during his extensive rant as Saudi Pro League clubs circle the iconic winger, but Reds legend Gerrard is desperate for him to stay at Anfield and rediscover his mojo.
Gerrard Eager to See Salah Feud Squashed
“He’s obviously really upset he’s not playing, which I respect,” Gerrard told TNT Sports. “He won’t sit out of the team, which I respect. The couple of lines about throwing people under the bus [is] wrong. He needs to reverse a little bit away from that.
“He needs to deal with that with the manager. This needs Virgil van Dijk to go, ‘How are we sorting this out for the benefit of not the club, or the team, but the fans?’”
Gerrard added: “I’ve seen this and I’ve lived it. I lived it with [Luis] Suárez when he fell out with Brendan [Rodgers]. I’ve seen it all. I’ve been there myself from a personal point of view. I did the Salah statement in 30 seconds against [Manchester] United when I got sent off. So no-one’s perfect.
“We’ve all had head losses as players. We’ve all done emotional things. And I know in time when this all calms Mo will go, ‘I shouldn’t have said that, I maybe shouldn’t have said that, I was a bit emotional, I was a bit hasty.’
“But at the end of the day, Liverpool football club needs Mo Salah, back playing well, back scoring goals, because he is the best player, the best scorer and he will help them get out of this. If this goes on, this is bigger than what we all know and what we see.”
Jürgen Klopp Offers Salah Insight
Nobody understands the pressures of managing Salah better than Jürgen Klopp, who utilised the Liverpool star 349 times during his time in the Anfield dugout—the player he has used the most across his glistening coaching career.
The German has previously admitted that Salah is not the easiest to manage, especially when he’s out of the team.
“He always developed. He never stops. That is his mindset,” Klopp told the BBC. “After each summer break he came back and had a new skill. It was like he had spent the whole time just practising one particular type of pass.
“We pushed each other, just to make sure that we would never stop. And we never did stop. That moment lifting the Premier League bonded us for life. He will be remembered as one of the greatest of all time.
“I wouldn't say he is easy to manage, but he is also not difficult to manage. You [only] have problems with Mo Salah if he is not playing or you take him off.”