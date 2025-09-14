Mohamed Salah Climbs Above Man Utd Legend to Reach New Premier League Goal Milestone
Mohamed Salah moved up into fourth on the Premier League’s all-time scoring charts with his winner against Burnley.
The Egyptian stepped up for a stoppage-time penalty after Hannibal Mejbri was found guilty of handling in the box, firing home a confident effort to secure all three points and maintain Liverpool’s perfect start to the season.
It was Salah’s second goal of the campaign, following his strike on the opening night against Bournemouth, but it was also the 188th time he has made the net ripple across an illustrious Premier League career.
The strike takes him up into fourth on the league’s all-time scoring charts, one clear of former Manchester United great Andy Cole.
Next in Salah’s sights is another United legend. Wayne Rooney sits third on 208 goals—a feasible target for Salah this season. The Egyptian needs another 20 goals this year to match that tally and may fancy his chances of doing so after last year’s 29-goal haul.
Premier League All-Time Top Goalscorers
Player
Goals
Alan Shearer
260
Harry Kane
213
Wayne Rooney
208
Mohamed Salah
188
Andy Cole
187
Sergio Agüero
184
Under contract at Anfield until 2027, Salah will expect to climb above Rooney and will also have Harry Kane’s tally of 213 in his sights. Alan Shearer’s total of 260 may be out of the 33-year-old’s reach under the terms of his current contract.
Salah also made a small part of club history with his strike against Burnley, taking the record for most penalty goals for the Reds.
The legendary post-Second World War forward Billy Liddell had led the way with 34 penalties but Salah now moves clear after his 35th spot kick hit the back of the net.
Salah’s next opportunity to add to his Premier League tally will come next weekend with a visit from Merseyside rivals Everton, after a midweek meeting from Atlético Madrid to kick off Liverpool’s Champions League campaign.