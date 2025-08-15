Mohamed Salah Sets Premier League Opening Day Record Extending Outrageous Statistic
Liverpool star player Mohamed Salah became the first player in Premier League history to reach double-digit goals in opening day fixtures with a late second-half strike against Bournemouth.
The Egyptian star looked like he would blank on the opening day after going 94 minutes without finding the back of the net. Just six minutes after Federico Chiesa rescued Liverpool from a second-half collapse, Salah put the game out of reach with his 187th league goal, good for joint-fourth all-time alongside Manchester United legend Andy Cole.
Most Goals in First Premier League Game of a Season
Ranking
Player
Total Goals
1st
Mohamed Salah
10
T-2nd
Wayne Rooney
8
T-2nd
Alan Shearer
8
T-2nd
Jamie Vardy
8
T-2nd
Frank Lampard
8
T-6th
Sergio Agüero
7
T-6th
Teddy Sheringham
7
T-8th
Didier Drogba
6
T-8th
Louis Saha
6
10th
Erling Haaland*
5
*Nine other players are tied with Haaland on five goals
Salah led the pack coming into the game on nine goals, but his goal against Bournemouth saw him cross into the double-digit figures.
Not only that, but Salah also tied Agüero for second-most Premier League goals at a single venue. The Argentine accomplished the feat at Ethiad Stadium while Salah at Anfield, of course. The only player standing in Salah’s way for the all-time record is Thierry Henry who scored 114 goals at Highbury, Arsenal’s former ground.
It was a hectic game with Liverpool jumping out to a two-goal lead that included handball controversy, delays amid player reports of racial abuse and Antoine Semenyo firing the Cherries back level with two standout goals. Chiesa scored late to retake the lead, Salah put a bow on the result. The scenes after the game saw Salah applauding fans in the Kop in tears on an emotional evening in which fans celebrated the life of the late Diogo Jota.
Liverpool were far from their best on the night, but the Reds’ title defence is well underway with three points.