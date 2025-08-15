SI

Mohamed Salah Sets Premier League Opening Day Record Extending Outrageous Statistic

Liverpool’s talismanic forward picked up right where he left off from last season.

Max Mallow

Mohamed Salah is the most prolific scorer in Premier League opening season fixtures. / Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool star player Mohamed Salah became the first player in Premier League history to reach double-digit goals in opening day fixtures with a late second-half strike against Bournemouth.

The Egyptian star looked like he would blank on the opening day after going 94 minutes without finding the back of the net. Just six minutes after Federico Chiesa rescued Liverpool from a second-half collapse, Salah put the game out of reach with his 187th league goal, good for joint-fourth all-time alongside Manchester United legend Andy Cole.

Most Goals in First Premier League Game of a Season

Ranking

Player

Total Goals

1st

Mohamed Salah

10

T-2nd

Wayne Rooney

8

T-2nd

Alan Shearer

8

T-2nd

Jamie Vardy

8

T-2nd

Frank Lampard

8

T-6th

Sergio Agüero

7

T-6th

Teddy Sheringham

7

T-8th

Didier Drogba

6

T-8th

Louis Saha

6

10th

Erling Haaland*

5

*Nine other players are tied with Haaland on five goals

Salah led the pack coming into the game on nine goals, but his goal against Bournemouth saw him cross into the double-digit figures.

Not only that, but Salah also tied Agüero for second-most Premier League goals at a single venue. The Argentine accomplished the feat at Ethiad Stadium while Salah at Anfield, of course. The only player standing in Salah’s way for the all-time record is Thierry Henry who scored 114 goals at Highbury, Arsenal’s former ground.

It was a hectic game with Liverpool jumping out to a two-goal lead that included handball controversy, delays amid player reports of racial abuse and Antoine Semenyo firing the Cherries back level with two standout goals. Chiesa scored late to retake the lead, Salah put a bow on the result. The scenes after the game saw Salah applauding fans in the Kop in tears on an emotional evening in which fans celebrated the life of the late Diogo Jota.

Liverpool were far from their best on the night, but the Reds’ title defence is well underway with three points.

Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

