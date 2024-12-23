Mohamed Salah Reaches Historic Premier League Milestone for Liverpool
Mohamed Salah continues to astound fans across the world after two goals and assists against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
Liverpool sit atop the Premier League table heading into Christmas. Credit goes to Arne Slot seamlessly transitioning into the job, but Salah is the catalyst behind a four point lead, a perfect Champions League league phase and a Carabao Cup semifinals berth.
Not only has he overtaken both Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka for the league leads in goals and assists respectively, but he's also achieved a feat never before seen in Premier League history.
Salah became the first player in league history to reach double digit figures in goals and assists before Christmas. A stunning achievement highlighted by his 26 goal involvements so far this campaign. Not to mention, he's got six more in the Champions League and one additional goal in the Carabao Cup totaling 33 G+A so far.
He's got two more goals than Haaland and one more assist than Bukayo Saka in the Premier League. The golden boot race will likely be more competitive, but the assist lead is safe for some time with Saka out for multiple weeks. The next closest to Salah in assists is Manchester United's Amad Diallo with just six.
With two more league games against Leicester City and West Ham United to close out 2024, it's possible he ends 2024 with over 30 goal involvements in just the league.
Dare we say, 20 goals or more less than halfway through the year makes him the favorite come next year's awards season.